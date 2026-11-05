Major developers to showcase properties at IREIS 2026 as value of projects reaches an all-time high of Dh2.78 trillion in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 5, 2026
News Highlights:
1.The total value of active development projects in Abu Dhabi has surpassed US$758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion) across various stages of planning, development, and construction;
2.The total value of Urban Construction projects in Abu Dhabi reached US$221.56 billion in 2026;
3.The total value of Industrial projects in Abu Dhabi reached US151.36 billion in 2026;
4.he total value of Utilities projects in Abu Dhabi emirate reached US$130.29 billion in 2026;
More than 4,000 property buyers, investors, real estate brokers, developers, asset managers and trade visitors are expected to participate at the only real estate and investment event – the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 that will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together industry stakeholders to one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.
IREIS 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi as the emirate solidifies its position as an economic powerhouse in the Middle East with massive investment in infrastructure, energy, power, housing ports, airports, aviation, shipping and logistics, overseen by its visionary leadership. The total value of active development projects in Abu Dhabi has surpassed US$758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion) across various stages of planning, development, and construction, according to BNC Networks, a construction intelligence provider.
These include Urban Construction projects worth US$221.56 billion, Oil and Gas projects with a combined investment worth US$595.67 billion, Transport projects worth US$238.01 billion, Industrial projects worth US151.36 billion and Utilities projects worth US$130.29 billion, according to BNC Networks which tracks 2,168 projects in Abu Dhabi with a combined value of US$475.41 billion.
Abu Dhabi’s major sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and state-backed investment vehicles hold an estimated US$1.7 trillion in aggregate assets in 2026, solidifying the emirate's status as a leading global center of sovereign capital. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) aims to attract Dh235 billion into innovation-led sectors to contribute over Dh284 billion to GDP by 2045.
The total value of ongoing infrastructure and development projects managed by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) exceeds Dh200 billion ($54.5 billion) across 600 active projects. These projects, along with the multi-billion dollar mega projects announced by developers in recent months, will create massive opportunities for buyers and investors as well as contractors and suppliers, change the economic landscape of Abu Dhabi – the economic powerhouse of the Middle East.
The emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded Dh95.8 billion through 21,416 registered home sales during the first 9 months (January to September) of 2026. Total real estate transaction value for the first nine months of 2026 reached Dh175.7 billion, according to Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).
Residential supply in Abu Dhabi reaches approximately 409,000 units, with 71,000 additional units projected by 2030 and deliveries peaking in 2028, according to ADREC. Around 7,562 to 8,000 residential units are scheduled for completion across 2026, with activity heavily back-loaded toward the second half of the year. As many as 233,000 active residential lease contracts were recorded across the emirate, with lease values reaching Dh9.3 billion in the first half of 2026.
Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IREIS has established itself as a dedicated platform for real estate sales, investment and direct engagement between developers and buyers. The three-day exhibition will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use investment opportunities from Abu Dhabi and across the wider UAE.
As the UAE’s real estate market continues its growth trajectory, IREIS 2026 will provide investors with access to opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging markets. The exhibition reflects the growing diversification of property investment among UAE-based investors, while providing developers from across the Emirates with direct access to one of the region’s most active investor communities.
Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) joins IREIS as its Official Knowledge Partner while Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate partners with IREIS as Gold Sponsor, De Sousa Holdings as Platinum Sponsor in addition to Silver Sponsors, Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holding reaffirming commitment as Strategic Partner of IREIS 2026.
IREIS Conferences
IREIS 2026 is going to host a series of interesting conversation under its busy conference agenda, supported by Conference Partner Knight Frank and Jones LangLaSalle (JLL), which will focus on Proptech, Artificial Intelligence and innovation in real estate and construction.
Citizenship Expo Pavilion
IREIS 2026 will also host Citizenship Expo Pavilion that will highlight immigration, permanent residency and citizenship by investment among various Caribbean and European countries. The exhibition is being organised with the aim of facilitating the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe. This event offers opportunities to explore various options provided by different countries.
Attendees can have one-on-one interactions with prominent consultants from the immigration industry to explore different avenues in setting up a business, opening bank accounts and expanding investment around the world without personal, income or any other tax liabilities or restrictions on repatriation of profits.
Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will feature a high-level conference bringing together government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts. Discussions will explore the future of real estate investment in the UAE, with key topics expected to include Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional investment hub, real estate and banking growth, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, economic diversification, UAE–Europe investment corridors and the evolving role of real estate brokerage.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said: "Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation.
“Over the coming years, we anticipate continued growth driven by population expansion, economic diversification, major infrastructure investments and the development of world-class residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use destinations. Abu Dhabi's appeal lies in its long-term vision, economic stability, quality of life and commitment to creating sustainable communities that respond to the needs of future generations.”
The market is also evolving in terms of investor expectations. Buyers and investors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, looking beyond property ownership towards long-term value, lifestyle, connectivity, sustainability and the overall quality of the communities in which they invest, he said.
“We believe the next phase of Abu Dhabi's real estate growth will be defined by innovation, sustainability, smart urban development and greater international participation. The opportunities will extend beyond residential real estate to include commercial assets, hospitality, retail, industrial and logistics developments, as well as integrated investment opportunities. As a real estate exhibition, our role is becoming increasingly important. We aim to provide a platform that brings together leading developers, investors, government stakeholders, financial institutions and international market participants, facilitating meaningful business connections and opening doors to new investment opportunities,” he added.
“We are not simply showcasing properties; we are showcasing the future of Abu Dhabi. Our ambition is to contribute to the emirate's vision by connecting global capital with local opportunities and supporting a real estate sector that is dynamic, transparent, sustainable and built for long-term growth.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging destinations, while meeting developers and industry professionals directly. IREIS 2026 will be held from November 10 to 12, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Further details regarding exhibitors, conference sessions, investment forums and visitor registration will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ends
News Highlights:
1.The total value of active development projects in Abu Dhabi has surpassed US$758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion) across various stages of planning, development, and construction;
2.The total value of Urban Construction projects in Abu Dhabi reached US$221.56 billion in 2026;
3.The total value of Industrial projects in Abu Dhabi reached US151.36 billion in 2026;
4.he total value of Utilities projects in Abu Dhabi emirate reached US$130.29 billion in 2026;
More than 4,000 property buyers, investors, real estate brokers, developers, asset managers and trade visitors are expected to participate at the only real estate and investment event – the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 that will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together industry stakeholders to one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.
IREIS 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi as the emirate solidifies its position as an economic powerhouse in the Middle East with massive investment in infrastructure, energy, power, housing ports, airports, aviation, shipping and logistics, overseen by its visionary leadership. The total value of active development projects in Abu Dhabi has surpassed US$758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion) across various stages of planning, development, and construction, according to BNC Networks, a construction intelligence provider.
These include Urban Construction projects worth US$221.56 billion, Oil and Gas projects with a combined investment worth US$595.67 billion, Transport projects worth US$238.01 billion, Industrial projects worth US151.36 billion and Utilities projects worth US$130.29 billion, according to BNC Networks which tracks 2,168 projects in Abu Dhabi with a combined value of US$475.41 billion.
Abu Dhabi’s major sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and state-backed investment vehicles hold an estimated US$1.7 trillion in aggregate assets in 2026, solidifying the emirate's status as a leading global center of sovereign capital. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) aims to attract Dh235 billion into innovation-led sectors to contribute over Dh284 billion to GDP by 2045.
The total value of ongoing infrastructure and development projects managed by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) exceeds Dh200 billion ($54.5 billion) across 600 active projects. These projects, along with the multi-billion dollar mega projects announced by developers in recent months, will create massive opportunities for buyers and investors as well as contractors and suppliers, change the economic landscape of Abu Dhabi – the economic powerhouse of the Middle East.
The emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded Dh95.8 billion through 21,416 registered home sales during the first 9 months (January to September) of 2026. Total real estate transaction value for the first nine months of 2026 reached Dh175.7 billion, according to Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).
Residential supply in Abu Dhabi reaches approximately 409,000 units, with 71,000 additional units projected by 2030 and deliveries peaking in 2028, according to ADREC. Around 7,562 to 8,000 residential units are scheduled for completion across 2026, with activity heavily back-loaded toward the second half of the year. As many as 233,000 active residential lease contracts were recorded across the emirate, with lease values reaching Dh9.3 billion in the first half of 2026.
Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IREIS has established itself as a dedicated platform for real estate sales, investment and direct engagement between developers and buyers. The three-day exhibition will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use investment opportunities from Abu Dhabi and across the wider UAE.
As the UAE’s real estate market continues its growth trajectory, IREIS 2026 will provide investors with access to opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging markets. The exhibition reflects the growing diversification of property investment among UAE-based investors, while providing developers from across the Emirates with direct access to one of the region’s most active investor communities.
Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) joins IREIS as its Official Knowledge Partner while Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate partners with IREIS as Gold Sponsor, De Sousa Holdings as Platinum Sponsor in addition to Silver Sponsors, Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holding reaffirming commitment as Strategic Partner of IREIS 2026.
IREIS Conferences
IREIS 2026 is going to host a series of interesting conversation under its busy conference agenda, supported by Conference Partner Knight Frank and Jones LangLaSalle (JLL), which will focus on Proptech, Artificial Intelligence and innovation in real estate and construction.
Citizenship Expo Pavilion
IREIS 2026 will also host Citizenship Expo Pavilion that will highlight immigration, permanent residency and citizenship by investment among various Caribbean and European countries. The exhibition is being organised with the aim of facilitating the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe. This event offers opportunities to explore various options provided by different countries.
Attendees can have one-on-one interactions with prominent consultants from the immigration industry to explore different avenues in setting up a business, opening bank accounts and expanding investment around the world without personal, income or any other tax liabilities or restrictions on repatriation of profits.
Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will feature a high-level conference bringing together government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts. Discussions will explore the future of real estate investment in the UAE, with key topics expected to include Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional investment hub, real estate and banking growth, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, economic diversification, UAE–Europe investment corridors and the evolving role of real estate brokerage.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said: "Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation.
“Over the coming years, we anticipate continued growth driven by population expansion, economic diversification, major infrastructure investments and the development of world-class residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use destinations. Abu Dhabi's appeal lies in its long-term vision, economic stability, quality of life and commitment to creating sustainable communities that respond to the needs of future generations.”
The market is also evolving in terms of investor expectations. Buyers and investors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, looking beyond property ownership towards long-term value, lifestyle, connectivity, sustainability and the overall quality of the communities in which they invest, he said.
“We believe the next phase of Abu Dhabi's real estate growth will be defined by innovation, sustainability, smart urban development and greater international participation. The opportunities will extend beyond residential real estate to include commercial assets, hospitality, retail, industrial and logistics developments, as well as integrated investment opportunities. As a real estate exhibition, our role is becoming increasingly important. We aim to provide a platform that brings together leading developers, investors, government stakeholders, financial institutions and international market participants, facilitating meaningful business connections and opening doors to new investment opportunities,” he added.
“We are not simply showcasing properties; we are showcasing the future of Abu Dhabi. Our ambition is to contribute to the emirate's vision by connecting global capital with local opportunities and supporting a real estate sector that is dynamic, transparent, sustainable and built for long-term growth.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging destinations, while meeting developers and industry professionals directly. IREIS 2026 will be held from November 10 to 12, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Further details regarding exhibitors, conference sessions, investment forums and visitor registration will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ends
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