Few Organizations Fully Prepared For Water-Related Supply Chain Risks, ACCA Research Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weatherproof supply chains essential for business resilience, say finance professionals

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme weather is putting supply chains under greater pressure, but organizations are slow to respond, according to the latest research from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). In the week before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 31), the report, Weather Proofing Your Supply Chain, finds a significant preparedness gap and shows how climate, water, resource, and human-rights risks are moving into mainstream business decisions.

Although extreme weather can disrupt production, transport, labor, and access to critical resources, the research found that only 11% of respondents across accounting and finance described their organizations as fully or very prepared for water-related supply-chain risks.

The findings highlight a growing challenge for organizations: risks that may begin with weather, natural resources, suppliers, or working conditions can ultimately affect production, costs, cash flow, and business continuity.

Explore the findings of the research here.

“Technology is giving organizations new ways to anticipate disruption, from weather data and sensors to AI-based early-warning systems. But better information only creates value when it leads to better decisions,” said Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA.“For finance professionals, the opportunity is to turn these signals into informed business decisions understanding the financial implications, demonstrating the value of investing in resilience and helping organizations act before disruption occurs.”

The survey of approximately 500 ACCA members globally also found that, among the sustainability-related risks assessed, respondents rated them as having a high expected financial impact on their organization's supply chain as follows:



resource and materials scarcity 43%

physical climate risks at 38%

water-related risks at 36% transition risks at 34%.

The research points to a persistent challenge: organizations may recognize the risk without being sufficiently prepared to respond. To address this, the report identifies five ways that organizations can move from recognizing risk to acting earlier:



Use forecasts and early-warning signals. Bring seasonal weather outlooks, scenarios and supplier information into planning before disruption occurs. Technology can strengthen this: 32% of respondents selected better risk prediction and early warning as one of the most important benefits of AI and digital tools for sustainable supply chains.

Know where disruption could hit. Identify critical suppliers, locations and dependencies on water, materials, and transport routes.

Look beyond supplier declarations. Test information where risks are most significant and visibility is weakest.

Put a price on disruption. Compare the cost of building resilience now with the potential cost of lost production, higher input costs or interrupted supply later. Build resilience into everyday decisions. Use climate and sustainability information to inform sourcing, investment, working capital, controls, and governance.



Emmeline Skelton added:“The role of accountants is increasingly expanding to cover these and other sustainability risks, part of a wider redefinition of the profession. Sustainability has always been part of the ACCA Qualification, but we're stepping that up next year when we introduce our redesigned qualification where it's integrated at every level.”

In addition to exploring supply chain risks outlined above, the new report considers the public sector's role in sustainable supply chains and examines using procurement to drive change.

The included case study,“Policy in practice–Canada's federal construction carbon requirements,” was written in association with the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

“We are proud to share this example of how federal policy can encourage lower-carbon-emission supply chains,” said Julie Missimore, Head of Public Affairs – Americas, ACCA.“While Canada's specific approach may not work in every market, the framework demonstrates how separate policy mechanisms can interact in pursuit of sustainability goals.”

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About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global professional accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we've been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 266,100 members and 546,500 future members in 179 countries.

We're redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organisations and economies worldwide.

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