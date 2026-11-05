INCOMING FBOMBZ®: Canada's Next Big Craft Cocktail Expands Across Ontario And Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FBOMBZ serves up two new ready-to-drink cocktails across Canada as the brand passes one million bottles sold







FBOMBZ's two newest ready-to-drink cocktails, Festive Eggnog (left) and Espresso Martini (right), launch across Canada as the brand surpasses one million bottles sold.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Craft is expanding its popular FBOMBZ® cocktail lineup with two irresistible new reasons for Canadians to drop an F-bomb this season. Led by Torontonian mother-and-son co-founders Pat and Ian Macdonald, FBOMBZ has officially launched its Espresso Martini and Festive Eggnog flavours across Canada. Arriving on shelves at the LCBO and select national retailers, these latest innovations bring premium quality to the RTD cocktail aisle, crafted with real cold brew coffee and Ontario dairy.

These two new offerings drop after an explosive debut year for the Canadian small business, which surpassed one million FBOMBZ bottles sold in under 12 months. With fresh seasonal flavours arriving for the holidays and accelerated retail distribution expanding east to west, United Craft is clearing the runway for even more FBOMBZ on shelves nationwide.

A million FBOMBZ later

FBOMBZ ranks as the No. 1 new craft single-serve ready-to-drink brand and No. 2 ready-to-drink brand overall at the LCBO. Its Cranberry Cosmo Twist also recently won Best Craft Beverage at the Convenience Industry Council of Canada awards in September 2026.

“We've dropped more than a million FBOMBZ in under a year, and we're just getting started,” says Ian Macdonald of United Craft, the beverage alcohol company he co-founded in 2014 with his mom, Pat Macdonald.“Building off the tremendous success of FBOMBZ Cranberry Cosmo, we're now serving up Espresso Martini and Festive Eggnog and taking the brand east and west. Our plan is to keep dropping FBOMBZ across Canada. We'll leave it to Canadians to decide what the F stands for.”

Meet the new FBOMBZ

Espresso Martini brings the coffee. You bring the company. Made with real cold brew from a local coffee roastery in the Greater Toronto Area, it puts a familiar cocktail into a portable, resealable bottle designed to be your go-to plus-one.

Festive Eggnog brings the holiday spirit, with an extra kick. Made with fresh cream from an Ontario dairy farm and clocking in at 15% ABV, this ready-to-drink cocktail delivers your festive favourite without the oversized carton or homemade batch.

Both new cocktails are proudly crafted in Ontario and are cocktail strength at 15% ABV. Each FBOMBZ offering comes in 100% recyclable bomb shaped bottles that are stackable, fit into your pocket and have a convenient, resealable cap.

“We're a small Canadian craft company with coast-to-coast ambitions,” says Ian Macdonald.“My mom and I got help from top flavour experts to get the recipes right, and we worked hard to make our packaging unique, fun and user-friendly.” He added,“We are building FBOMBZ for the long term, earning the confidence of retailers and customers across Canada. The name gets a laugh, but we're serious about earning our place in Canadians' fridges.”

Retail expansion

FBOMBZ are now available in hundreds of retail locations across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, with plans to expand into remaining provinces. Product availability and alcohol content vary by province based on local regulations.

In Ontario, more than 550 LCBO locations carry FBOMBZ MAX (15% ABV), while the 7% ABV versions are distributed through hundreds of grocery and convenience stores, including Sobeys, 7-Eleven and Circle K. Most recently, FBOMBZ joined Circle K's cross-Canada retail network of more than 400 locations.

FBOMBZ MAX (15% ABV) are also available at Sobeys locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as private liquor retailers, including Co-op and Real Canadian Liquorstore. In British Columbia, FBOMBZ MAX are rolling out to private liquor retailers, while the 7% ABV versions are expanding into Manitoba. In Nova Scotia, FBOMBZ MAX are now available through the province's crown liquor retailer, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC).

About United Craft

United Craft is the company behind FBOMBZ, the Ontario-made ready-to-drink premium cocktail brand created by beverage industry veterans Pat and Ian Macdonald. Across the range, ingredients include real juices, locally sourced premium vodka and spirits made from 100 per cent blue agave sourced from Tequila, Mexico. FBOMBZ has sold more than one million bottles in under 12 months.

United Craft makes and markets a range of other beverage alcohol brands in beer, cider, coolers, RTDs and spirits. It is the company behind High Stick® premium vodka and whisky sold in hand-blown collector glass hockey sticks and Puppers Premium Lager, the official beer of hit Canadian comedies Shoresy and Letterkenny. Learn more at and

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK Public Relations

416-938-2882

j...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at