SPARC AI Advances Commercial Expansion Following Successful Overwatch Flight Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) (“” or the“”) a defense technology company, today announced the successful flight test with the latest version of its Overwatch Positioning Network, delivering continuous GPS-independent positioning updates every second.

The Company also announced a reseller agreement with a Polish group, expanding its access to defense and commercial opportunities as it builds its commercial pipeline across six markets.

Highlights:



Successfully tested real-time positioning streaming at 60km/h

Delivering GPS-independent positioning updates every second

European fixed-wing UAV integration program advancing with a major drone manufacturer

Supports GPS-independent return-to-home capability for aircraft recovery Polish reseller agreement expands commercial opportunities across 6 markets



Test Flight for Fixed Wing UAV

A successful flight test was conducted at a speed of 60 km/h that represents an important milestone for the Company's planned fixed-wing integration. This development follows the Company's October 26, 2026, announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding with a major European drone manufacturer and supplier to integrate and evaluate Overwatch on two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle platforms. SPARC AI will support the partner's testing program with engineering, training and standby assistance. The manufacturer's identity and specific jurisdiction within Europe remain undisclosed due to the security-sensitive nature of the engagement.

GPS-Independent Return-to-Home

Loss of aircraft is one of the major challenges in contested environments. Overwatch also supports return-to-home without GPS, providing an additional opportunity to recover an aircraft when satellite positioning is unavailable. By providing positioning information independently of GPS, the system can support an aircraft's return towards its launch location, extending its value from in-flight situational awareness to aircraft recovery.

Expanding Commercial Reach

SPARC AI has signed a reseller agreement with a Polish group with access to both defense and commercial opportunities, particularly in the security market.

The agreement adds a local sales channel to support customer introductions, demonstrations and the pursuit of commercial deployments. The Company is strategically targeting the region as demand for solutions in Poland and Baltic region is growing due to GPS becoming less reliable.

Relationships are now in place in two Gulf nations, Ukraine, Poland, the United States and Australia. Across these markets, SPARC AI is pursuing partnerships, integrations, demonstrations and commercial sales.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving for assured positioning in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other systems and platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning enabling navigation and geospatial intelligence wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company's future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, competition, development activities, pricing, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information contact: SPARC AI Inc. E-mail:... Web: Tel: (213) 459-3994