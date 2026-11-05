MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Category: Changes in board/management/auditing

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 NOVEMBER 2026, 15:27 P.M. EET

Oma Savings Bank appoints Iikka Kuosa as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the“Company”) has appointed Iikka Kuosa, MSc (Econ), as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Kuosa will start in his new position on 5 November 2026.

Iikka Kuosa (born 1976) has had a long career in the finance sector. He joins OmaSp from S-Bank, where he has served as the bank's EVP for Banking and Deputy CEO since April 2024. Previously, Kuosa has worked in several leadership positions at S-Bank and Citibank.

“Iikka Kuosa has extensive experience in the finance sector. He is also extremely familiar with leading integration projects, and he brings valuable expertise during this phase of change. Kuosa will have responsibility for the integration project at both OmaSp and S-Bank. He will also be responsible for ensuring that the customer service remains smooth while the changes are underway,” says Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Chair of the Board of OmaSp.

The report to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on the fulfilment of the Fit & Proper requirements by the new CEO is pending. Sarianna Liiri shall continue as the Deputy CEO.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Board of Directors

More information:

Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Chair of the Board of Directors, interview requests via OmaSp's Chief Communications Officer

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 44 750 0093

ABOUT OMA SAVINGS BANK

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices around Finland and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp's core objective is to provide a premium-level customer experience by offering its customers personal service and easy accessibility through both digital and traditional channels. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services through its own balance sheet and by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products, including credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp also engages in mortgage banking operations. Oma Savings Bank shares are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is part of S-Bank.