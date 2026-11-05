Machinio System Surpasses 1,000 Active Clients Worldwide, Marking Major Milestone In Global Saas Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 years after launch, the platform serves businesses across 19 industries and 47 countries, continuing to expand its technology, specialized solutions, and AI-driven capabilities









CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machinio System, the SaaS platform developed to power digital strategies for inventory owners, dealers and service providers through responsive business websites, integrated inventory management and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, today announced that it has surpassed 1,000 active clients worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the platform's continued growth and evolution. Collectively, these businesses use the platform to manage an estimated $18 billion worth of inventory.

Originally launched in 2018 as MachineryHost, Machinio System was created to help machinery and equipment dealers establish a strong online presence through strategically-built websites and manage customer relationships with innovative CRM tools and features. Over time, the platform evolved to serve both dealers and service providers in multiple industries with websites designed to maximize discoverability, alongside an integrated business management platform that brings customer relationships, inventory, services, digital marketing, and business operations together in one place.

The platform is built around a simple premise: businesses selling equipment and services need more than a place to advertise. They need technology that can help them establish their brands and represent their businesses online in order to attract and convert potential customers. Key features include the ability to create and execute innovative marketing campaigns, manage full-lifecycle customer relationships, organize inventory, and administer service delivery.

In 2020, MachineryHost was rebranded as Machinio System, bringing the product under the Machinio brand and reflecting its evolution into a broader technology platform designed to support the day-to-day operations and digital growth of businesses across specialized industries.

Today, Machinio System is a multi-million-dollar annual recurring revenue (ARR) SaaS business serving clients across 19 industries and 47 countries on six continents. More than 500 clients are based in North America, with the remainder distributed across markets worldwide.

The 1,000-client milestone represents continuous customer- focused product development, expansion into new industries and international markets, and long-standing relationships with client businesses that have continued to grow alongside the platform.

For Machinio System clients, that evolution has translated into meaningful improvements in how they manage their businesses,“Machinio System has been a game-changer for the way we manage our inventory. With thousands of pieces of inventory to track, having better visibility of our data is incredibly valuable,” said Dan Nigrosh, president and owner of Can-Am Machinery.“The system has helped us move away from more old-fashioned ways of managing our inventory and gives us tools that make it much easier to keep everything organized and accessible. We have been using Machinio System for years, and the continued improvements to the platform have made a real difference in how we manage and present our business.”

Expanding into Specialized Industries

As Machinio System's capabilities have grown, so has its reach beyond traditional machinery and equipment businesses. In 2024 and 2025, the company introduced two specialized versions of the platform to address the distinct needs of additional markets:

MS Marine was developed specifically for marine, RV, powersports, and recreational equipment dealers, adapting the platform's website, CRM, inventory management, and operational capabilities to the unique requirements of these industries.



Machinio System Services was developed for service providers, extending the platform beyond equipment sales and enabling service providers to manage their websites, customer relationships, leads, digital marketing, and service operations through a single integrated solution.



These expansions reflect Machinio System's broader strategy of adapting proven technology to specialized industries with similar digital, operational, and customer management needs. The development of specialized solutions is driven by an understanding of the unique needs of each industry. Feedback from experienced industry professionals has played an important role in shaping these offerings:

“I have been in the marine industry for more than 30 years and have worked with several website service providers. I was especially impressed by how seriously the Machinio System team listened to my feedback and asked the right questions. I had used PSN, ARI, and most recently Dealer Spike for my website and CRM. I chose Machinio System because I was looking for a better experience and a solution that truly understood the specific needs of the marine industry - a more streamlined process for managing my inventory and using the CRM, along with the features and functionality that matter most to my business.” - Wayne, Jim's Anchorage

Combining Industry Experience with a Technology-Driven Approach

Behind Machinio System is a fully in-house team spanning Business Development, Onboarding, Customer Experience, and Product Development, with no outsourced processes across these core functions.

The team combines deep knowledge of the industries it serves with an innovative and forward thinking workforce bringing modern expertise to traditionally established industries. This combination creates a bridge between generations, helping established dealers and service providers evolve how they market, sell, and operate while maintaining the industry-specific knowledge required to support their customers.

From initial implementation and website development to ongoing customer experience and product innovation, the team works closely with clients continuously throughout their relationship with the platform.

Preparing Clients for the Next Era of Digital Discoverability

As artificial intelligence continues to transform how buyers search for, evaluate, and discover businesses online, Machinio System is investing in the technology and strategies its clients need to remain visible and competitive.

In 2026, the company has accelerated its focus on AI-driven product capabilities and new approaches to digital discoverability, helping businesses strengthen their presence across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered tools.

This effort extends beyond technology development. Machinio System is also focused on educating and empowering its clients with practical information, strategies, and tools to navigate the changing digital landscape. Through ongoing product enhancements, regular client check-ins, and educational sessions, the company is helping businesses understand how evolving search behaviors affect their online visibility and long-term competitiveness.

Machinio System continues to evolve alongside the technologies reshaping digital commerce. Surpassing 1,000 active clients marks an important chapter in that evolution. As the platform expands to serve new industries, markets, and technologies, its focus remains on helping dealers and service providers build stronger online businesses, create better customer experiences, and operate more effectively through technology.

About Machinio

Machinio System is a SaaS platform that helps dealers and service providers grow online through strategic business websites, integrated inventory management, and CRM tools. Serving more than 1,000 active clients across 19 industries and 47 countries, the platform also includes MS Marine for recreational equipment dealers and Machinio System Services for service providers. Learn more at . Machinio is backed by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



CONTACT: Media Contact Alyssa Maslowski...