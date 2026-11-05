Marea Therapeutics, A Subsidiary Of Lisata Therapeutics, To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences
Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. EST
Boston, MA
LifeSci Growth and Innovation Summit
1x1 Meetings: Monday, November 16
London, U.K.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London
Presentation: Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 a.m. GMT
London, U.K.
Live webcasts of the presentations at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London will be available on the“Events & Presentations” section within the Investors page on the Lisata website. Replays of the webcasts will be available following each event.
About Marea Therapeutics
Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Following its acquisition of Marea, Lisata's lead product candidate is MAR001, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.
Contacts:
Lisata:
Investors and Media:
John Menditto
...
Marea:
Media:
1AB
Katie Engleman
katie@1abmedia.com
Investors:
Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
...
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