Leonardo DRS' THOR Named 2026 AUSA Best New Product

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THOR's open, upgradeable architecture brings AI-ready computing to space-constrained tactical platforms and supports new capabilities as mission requirements evolve

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that its THOR tactical-edge computing chassis has received the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA) National Partner Award for the Best New Product/Service. THOR, which stands for Tactical, High-Performance Embedded Computing, Open Architecture, Rugged, is a 3U VPX open-architecture computing chassis for combat vehicles and other tactical platforms.

The compact 4+1-slot chassis supports processing payloads for artificial intelligence, multi-sensor data fusion and mission applications at the tactical edge, including in environments where network connectivity is limited, degraded or contested. Requiring half the space of the Standard A-Kit Vehicle Envelope (SAVE), THOR helps system integrators deploy advanced computing in space-constrained vehicle environments.

Built on an open architecture in compliance with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSATM) Technical Standard and the Department of War's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), THOR supports technology insertion as mission requirements evolve. Its Vehicular Integration for C5ISR/EW Interoperability (VICTORY) and Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA)-compliant interfaces, along with compatibility with deployed vehicle cabling, help simplify integration and reduce lifecycle risk, subject to program and platform requirements.

THOR incorporates thermal-management options supporting high-performance processing in constrained tactical environments. Its ruggedized architecture is engineered to address demanding temperature, shock, vibration and electromagnetic compatibility requirements.

“THOR winning AUSA's Best New Product award confirms what we set out to build: computing power that keeps pace with the threat and the platform, not the other way around,” said Denny Crumley, senior vice president and general manager of the Land Electronics business unit at Leonardo DRS.“This recognition belongs to the engineers and program teams who developed a rugged, open-architecture computing platform designed to support evolving tactical-edge requirements. By enabling technology insertion and configuration flexibility, THOR can help Army customers integrate artificial intelligence and sensor-fusion capabilities and adapt their systems as mission needs evolve.”

DRS introduced THOR in March 2026 and showcased the system at the AUSA Global Force Annual Meeting & Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama. The system is available as a configurable chassis kit or as part of an integrated DRS solution, depending on customer and platform requirements.

To learn more about THOR's configuration, performance and environmental specifications, please visit LeonardoDRS.com/THOR.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

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