Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Files Schedule 14D-9 Board Recommends Shareholders Tender Shares In Brightflixx Cash Tender Offer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced that, on November 3, 2026, it filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the "Schedule 14D-9") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Schedule 14D-9 responds to the concurrent cash tender offers commenced on October 20, 2026 by BrightFlixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. ("BrightFlixx") for all outstanding shares of the Company and of Alchemy Beverages Inc. ("Alchemy"), a privately held affiliate in which the Company holds approximately 13.3% of the outstanding common stock. Shareholders are encouraged to read the full Schedule 14D-9 here.

Highlights of the Schedule 14D-9



CVAT Board recommendation. The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends, as its initial recommendation, that shareholders accept the CVAT Offer and tender their shares.

Director and officer intentions. Neil Voloshin, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Company of his intention, voluntarily and without any agreement or commitment to do so, to tender all of his 17,712,390 CVAT shares in the CVAT Offer. Directors Jerry Bailey, PhD and Peter N. Christos have advised the Company that, if the trading price of CVAT shares before the offer expires exceeds the exercise price of their warrants, they each intend, voluntarily and without any agreement or commitment to do so, to exercise their warrants and tender the resulting shares.

Estimated price range. The Final Offer Price will equal $35 million, less the Company's outstanding liabilities, divided by the shares outstanding at the close of the Record Date. Based on current figures, the Company estimates a range of $0.0975 to $0.1029 per share.

Alchemy Board position. Because Alchemy's shares are privately held and not publicly traded, the Alchemy Board has taken an initial neutral position on the ABI Offer pending an independent Fairness Opinion.

Fairness Opinion. If the Fairness Opinion values Alchemy at more than $7 million, both Alchemy and the Company may seek higher offer prices for their shareholders. Key dates. The Record Date is December 24, 2026. The offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on January 26, 2027, and will be extended so shareholders have at least 30 business days to review the Final Offer Price.

Each Board will issue a final recommendation after the Final Offer Price is announced and the Fairness Opinion has been reviewed.

"After careful consideration, our Board believes the BrightFlixx offer provides shareholders with fair value and a meaningful premium to recent trading prices," said Neil Voloshin, Chief Executive Officer of CVAT. "We encourage every shareholder to read the Schedule 14D-9 in full. It explains our Board's reasoning, the price formula and the next steps, and we will continue to keep shareholders informed as the Final Offer Price and the Fairness Opinion become available."

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company's or Alchemy's common stock or any other securities. The tender offers are being made solely by BrightFlixx under its Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and related documents, filed with the SEC on October 20, 2026.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY THE SCHEDULE 14D-9, THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE TO AND ANY AMENDMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE TENDER OFFERS.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Schedule 14D-9 and other documents filed with the SEC at, on the Company's shareholder information page at, and at BrightFlixx's information website at brightflixx.capital.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) designs and manufactures innovative nanotechnology systems for a wide range of industrial and environmental applications. With over 40 patents worldwide, the Company's proprietary technologies are utilized in industrial water treatment, oil and gas produced-water remediation, renewable fuels, and digital asset infrastructure. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that the conditions to the tender offers may not be satisfied or waived; that the Final Offer Price may differ from the estimated range; uncertainties as to how many of the Company's and Alchemy's shareholders will tender their shares; the outcome of the Fairness Opinion and regulatory review by CFIUS; the risk that the transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

10019 Canoga Ave.,

Chatsworth, CA, 91311, USA

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