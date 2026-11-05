Eva Live Launches Evaxcrypto, An AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Software Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EvaXCrypto is a software tool that combines AI-powered market analytics and user-configured automated trading strategies with live trade execution through users' own accounts at third-party supported cryptocurrency exchanges. According to ARK Invest's Big Ideas 2026 report, digital assets could reach approximately $28 trillion in market value in 2030. This third-party projection refers to potential digital asset market capitalization and does not represent EvaXCrypto's revenue or addressable market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) ("Eva" or the "Company") today announced the launch of EvaXCrypto, its AI-powered cryptocurrency trading software platform, available at . The platform combines AI-powered market analysis, user-configured trading strategies, 24/7 market monitoring and automated trade execution through users' own accounts at supported third-party exchanges. EvaXCrypto does not hold or custody user funds or digital assets, and the Company does not act as a broker, exchange, investment adviser or money transmitter.

“Cryptocurrency markets never sleep. Neither does artificial intelligence,” said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live Inc.“EvaXCrypto applies our artificial intelligence capabilities to a new software product which combines market analytics with user-configured trading strategies and live trade execution through supported exchanges. We believe EvaXCrypto may create an opportunity to generate software revenue.”

Live Trading Connectivity Across Exchanges

EvaXCrypto currently supports live trade execution through users' own accounts at Kraken, Binance.US, Coinbase Advanced, Gemini, Crypto.com, OKX US, Robinhood Crypto, Bitstamp and Bitfinex. The platform enables users to configure trading parameters, monitor market activity and automate execution through supported exchange connections. Availability of assets, trading functions and account connectivity may vary by exchange, user eligibility and jurisdiction. Exchange support does not imply sponsorship, endorsement or a commercial partnership with any exchange and exchanges may restrict or discontinue API access at any time. All product names, logos, and brands mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

AI-Powered Market Intelligence and Configurable Trading



Configurable automated execution: Execute trades through supported exchange connections according to configured strategies and trading parameters.

AI-powered market intelligence: Analyze market conditions, price action, trading volume and historical patterns.

Continuous monitoring: Track cryptocurrency markets 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Trading analytics: Review volatility, trends and strategy activity through a unified dashboard. Risk-management tools: Configure trading parameters and exposure controls, without eliminating the possibility of losses.



“Our focus is turning artificial intelligence into practical commercial products,” Boulette continued.“By supporting live trading across multiple exchanges at launch, EvaXCrypto provides a base for further product development, subscriptions and potential enterprise integrations.”

Potential Recurring Software Revenue

Eva intends to explore recurring software revenue through potential subscription services, premium trading capabilities, advanced market analytics and enterprise technology licensing. The Company also intends to evaluate commercial integrations and partnerships. These opportunities remain subject to market demand, product development, regulatory requirements and successful commercialization; no particular revenue outcome is assured. The launch of EvaXCrypto does not change the Company's treasury policy. The Company does not currently intend to acquire or hold cryptocurrency as a treasury asset or to raise capital for the purpose of acquiring digital assets.

Expanding Eva's AI Ecosystem

EvaXCrypto joins Eva's broader artificial intelligence initiatives across enterprise software, autonomous systems, defense technology and precision agriculture. The Company intends to evaluate additional integrations, functionality and partnerships as the platform evolves.

Explore EvaXCrypto

Visit to learn about the platform and its supported exchange integrations.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing and commercializing AI software, autonomous systems and intelligent applications across multiple industries. For additional information, visit .

Trading Risk

Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk, including extreme price volatility, illiquidity, technical failures, exchange outages or insolvency, cybersecurity events, evolving regulation and potential loss of the entire amount invested. AI-driven analysis and automated execution do not guarantee profitability or eliminate financial risk. EvaXCrypto is not intended to provide, and nothing in this release constitutes, investment, financial, legal or tax advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any digital asset or security.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company's United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: ...

Website: @eva.live

Instagram: @eva.liveinc

Facebook: @evaliveinc

X: @evaliveinc1

LinkedIn: @eva-live

Youtube: @evaliveinc

