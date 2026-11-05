Nuwellis Submits FDA 510(K) To Expand Aquadex Smartflow® Indication To Include Pediatric Patients Weighing 5 Kg And Above

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Submission represents a significant regulatory milestone in advancing access to precision fluid management for smaller pediatric patients

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the indication of its Aquadex SmartFlow® System to include pediatric patients weighing 5 kg and above. The system is currently cleared for use in patients weighing 20 kg and above.

“This submission represents an important step in our strategy to expand access to Aquadex therapy for some of the smallest and most vulnerable patients," said Mike McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. "Our regulatory strategy is grounded in peer-reviewed clinical data, including the ULTRA-Peds Registry, which was recently accepted for publication by Pediatric Nephrology, and provides important multicenter evidence supporting the use of Aquadex in smaller pediatric patients. We believe expanded labeling would enable broader adoption among our existing customers while creating opportunities to introduce Aquadex to additional pediatric centers. This milestone reinforces our commitment to growing our pediatric business and advancing our position in pediatric kidney care.”

The submission follows the Company's pre-submission meeting with FDA in April 2026 and builds on a growing body of peer-reviewed pediatric clinical evidence. Most recently, on October 27, Nuwellis announced the acceptance of the multicenter ULTRA-Peds Registry in Pediatric Nephrology, evaluating 91 pediatric patients across seven children's hospitals, including 67 patients weighing less than 20 kg. This important scientific publication, together with previously published pediatric research, informed the Company's regulatory strategy and contributed to the clinical evidence supporting its proposed label expansion. The 510(k) submission also includes existing performance verification data, pediatric-specific safety analyses, and updated toxicological assessments supporting the proposed expanded indication.

"Managing fluid overload in smaller pediatric patients requires a high degree of precision and careful clinical oversight," said Shina Menon, M.D., Medical Director of Acute Dialysis at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Stanford University. "Our clinical experience and the growing body of published evidence have demonstrated the potential value of Aquadex in this population. Expanding the labeling to patients weighing as little as 5 kg would provide clinicians with an FDA-cleared option to manage fluid overload in children who may have limited treatment alternatives."

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow System is currently indicated for the continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, with both provider and prescriber having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' strategy includes expanding its portfolio through internally developed technologies and strategic commercial partnerships that broaden its presence across acute and chronic critical care. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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