Ethos Specialty Adds Aviva Specialty To Growing Transactional Liability Capacity Panel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded carrier support for Representations and Warranties Insurance and Tax Insurance solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Specialty Insurance Services LP (“Ethos Specialty”), a Bishop Street Underwriters company, today announced a new capacity partnership with Aviva Specialty, Aviva's wholly owned U.S. specialty insurance platform, further strengthening its Transactional Liability business.

The addition of Aviva Specialty builds on Ethos Specialty's existing carrier relationships and supports its ability to deliver consistent, competitive transactional liability solutions to brokers and clients.

“Attracting new capacity in today's market isn't something we take for granted,” said Navine Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Specialty.“It speaks to the expertise of our team, the discipline of our underwriting and the relationships we've built over time. We're pleased to welcome Aviva Specialty as we continue to build on that foundation.”

“Our partnership with Ethos is a strong example of how we're building Aviva Specialty,” said Mike Karmilowicz, President of Aviva Specialty.“Ethos brings deep transactional liability expertise, strong underwriting and an established platform. Together, we're pairing that expertise with Aviva's financial strength and long-term commitment to the U.S. market, while creating value for brokers and clients.”

The partnership builds on continued growth for Ethos Specialty's Transactional Liability business.

About Ethos Specialty

Ethos Specialty is a Managing General Underwriter (“MGU”) that develops specialized insurance programs and provides underwriting services on behalf of its carrier and syndicate partners. With a growing portfolio of carrier partnerships, Ethos continues to build its transactional risk business, providing solutions including Representations and Warranties Insurance (RWI) and Tax Insurance.

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About Aviva Specialty

Aviva Specialty is a US specialty insurance platform, wholly owned by Aviva and headquartered in New York City. Built to serve the US commercial insurance market, Aviva Specialty combines experienced specialty insurance leadership with a modern, technology-enabled operating platform and the financial strength of Aviva Insurance Ltd. (A+ by AM Best, as of September 2026). The company began underwriting commercial property business in Q4 2026, with plans to expand into additional specialty lines and delegated authority and program business.

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About Bishop Street Underwriters

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital portfolio company, seeks to partner with Managing General Agents/Underwriters as well as niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird's strong track record, expertise, and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to .

Media Contacts

Ethos Specialty

Lauren Meyer

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(646) 825-3399

Aviva Specialty

Liz Harish

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(929) 646-6402