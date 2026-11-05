Openworld Brings Its Nasdaq-Listed Stock To Solana Through Sunrise And Backpack Securities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenWorld, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPNW) (“OpenWorld” or the“Company”), a blockchain innovation company advancing real-world asset tokenization, today announced that its common stock is now available on Solana as tokenized OPNW. Issued by Backpack Securities and launched through Sunrise, the day one asset gateway of Solana made by Wormhole Labs, tokenized OPNW is now accessible across Solana's markets.

By actively supporting the launch, OpenWorld is applying the same tokenization model it offers its enterprise clients to its own publicly traded equity. Tokenized OPNW gives eligible investors a new way to access OpenWorld shares with around-the-clock trading, continuous settlement and self-custody, while maintaining a direct pathway back to the underlying shares through traditional brokerage infrastructure.

The Solana launch builds on OpenWorld's broader strategy to bring its equity on-chain, including its previously announced planned dual listing on Figure's On-chain Public Equity Network (“Figure OPEN”), which remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

“At OpenWorld, we are building new ways for businesses to raise capital and connect with investors through tokenization,” said Matthew Shaw, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of OpenWorld.“We believe the same infrastructure can create meaningful opportunities for shareholders of public companies. Supporting the launch of OPNW on Solana is a natural step for us, and one that reflects our confidence in the role blockchain will play in the capital markets' future. We are pleased to work with Sunrise and Backpack Securities to leverage their respective expertise to make that possible.”

Greater Access and Choice for Investors

Tokenized OPNW on Solana supports 24/7 trading, continuous settlement, self-custody through compatible wallets and wallet-to-wallet transfers. Through Sunrise and Backpack Securities, OpenWorld is supporting an additional market for its shares, giving eligible investors access to trading, settlement and self-custody through Solana's financial ecosystem, and extending the Company's reach to new investor communities and international markets.

The Solana launch is designed to complement, not replace, the Company's Nasdaq listing. OpenWorld is not issuing any new shares in connection with the launch, and the launch will not raise capital or increase the Company's outstanding share count. OpenWorld remains subject to the same SEC reporting requirements, corporate governance standards and investor protections, and remains responsible for its shares and corporate disclosures.

“Onchain markets give public companies a powerful new way to reach investors globally,” said Saeed Badreg, Chief Executive Officer of Wormhole Labs.“By bringing its stock to Solana, OpenWorld is showing how issuers can unlock access to international markets. Sunrise is here to make that possible.”

Bringing Capital Formation On-chain

OpenWorld helps businesses access capital by structuring real-world assets and investment opportunities into tokenized financial instruments. Its approach is designed to connect businesses seeking financing with a broader network of investors through blockchain infrastructure.

Since becoming publicly traded on October 1, 2026, OpenWorld has announced non-binding term sheets to finance a portfolio of AI patents for BeyondAI and a distributed, solar-powered AI computing network developed by Meridian, which uses Tesla Powerwall home batteries. The Company has also completed its acquisition of Blocksight, a platform using AI agents to support the structuring, verification and investor onboarding processes involved in tokenized financing.

Together, these initiatives reflect OpenWorld's focus on making tokenization a practical tool for businesses seeking capital, rather than simply a new way to represent existing financial assets. Bringing OPNW to Solana extends that approach to the Company's own publicly traded equity.

Connecting Solana and Traditional Brokerage Markets

Tokenized OPNW is issued by Backpack Securities, providing eligible holders with a pathway between tokenized securities on Solana and traditional brokerage accounts. Holders can deposit tokenized OPNW with Backpack Securities and redeem it into a security entitlement to the underlying OpenWorld shares, which can then be transferred to another brokerage. Eligible positions can also be converted back into tokenized OPNW.

Dividends and corporate actions are supported across both ownership models:



For securities held through Backpack Securities, dividends and corporate actions are processed through traditional brokerage infrastructure. For tokenized OPNW, dividends and applicable corporate actions are reflected through on-chain mechanisms designed to maintain economic equivalence with the underlying security, although timing and tax treatment may differ.

Backpack Securities manages the issuance, custody and redemption infrastructure for the tokenized security, while Sunrise establishes and supports its market on Solana.

“Tokenized equities become substantially more useful when investors can move between onchain markets and traditional brokerage infrastructure,” said Armani Ferrante, Chief Executive Officer of Backpack.“Backpack Securities provides that connection through issuance and redemption mechanisms tied to the underlying securities. With OpenWorld supporting the launch of OPNW on Solana, we are demonstrating how that infrastructure can serve public companies and their investors.”

About OpenWorld

OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) is a digital assets and blockchain technology company. Through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform, the Company provides financial structuring and blockchain infrastructure for the issuance and distribution of tokenized real-world assets to institutional and retail investors. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.

Important Risk Disclosures

Tokenized securities involve significant risk, including total loss. Tokenized OPNW is issued by Backpack Securities, which acts as issuer, custodian, and the gateway for redemption and corporate actions; holders are exposed to Backpack Securities as counterparty. Additional risks include smart-contract and technology risk, market and liquidity risk, tracking risk between tokenized OPNW and the underlying share, conditions and limits on redemption, and eligibility restrictions that may apply to US persons and other holders. Review Backpack Securities' full terms on its platform before transacting.

Backpack Securities, with its registered service providers, is responsible for the issuance, custody, recordkeeping, redemption, and corporate actions involving tokenized OPNW. Users interact with Backpack Securities entirely at their own risk.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Tokenized OPNW has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Act”) or any state securities laws, or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply.

No investment, legal, tax or financial advice is provided in this press release. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult with your legal or financial advisors before proceeding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“bring,”“extend,”“support,”“give,”“participate,”“benefit,”“create,”“explore,”“can,”“may,”“believe,”“will,”“future,”“launch,”“become,”“serve,” and other words of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the listing on Solana, the accessibility of the Company's stock through blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and the pathway between tokenized securities on Solana and traditional brokerage accounts. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on OpenWorld's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside OpenWorld's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the potential benefits of bringing OpenWorld's stock to Solana; (2) the risk that tokenized securities may face increased regulatory scrutiny and may not be broadly accepted by the market; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (4) the risks and uncertainties described in OpenWorld's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC, including under the heading titled“Risk Factors.”

You are encouraged to read OpenWorld's filings with the SEC, available at, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. OpenWorld's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above.

Contacts

Investors:...

Media:...