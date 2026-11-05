INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES THIRD TINY HOME SALE, ADVANCES PLANS FOR 75-HOME EXPANSION

LA JOLLA, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the“Company”), an international real estate investment and development firm, today announced the sale of its third Tiny Home at its Rancho Costa Verde development in Baja California, Mexico. The milestone represents 30% of the Company's currently available Tiny Home inventory sold ahead of the formal launch of its sales and marketing campaign.

Frank Ingrande, President and Chief Executive Officer of International Land Alliance, commented:

“We are extremely encouraged by the early demand for our Tiny Homes, having sold 30% of our initial available inventory before formally launching our sales and marketing efforts. This early momentum places us approximately one full quarter ahead of our anticipated sales schedule and reinforces our confidence in the market opportunity. With construction of our model home expected to be completed this month, we anticipate launching our comprehensive sales and marketing campaign in Q1 2027.”

Building on this early success, the Company is advancing plans to expand its Tiny Home offerings within designated areas of Rancho Costa Verde while preparing for an initial development phase of 75 Tiny Homes at its Cabo Oasis San Felipe development, located approximately eight kilometers south of Rancho Costa Verde.

The planned 75-home expansion represents the potential to generate more than $9 million in gross residential sales revenue, based on anticipated unit pricing and product mix, subject to construction, market demand, and successful sales execution.

The Company's Tiny Home offerings are designed to appeal to vacation-home buyers, second-home purchasers, and individuals seeking affordable primary residences. With prices starting at $109,000, available financing options, panoramic sea views, and proximity to the Sea of Cortez, approximately 200 meters away, the homes provide an attractive entry point into coastal real estate ownership.

Mr. Ingrande added:

“Our Tiny Home initiative represents more than an opportunity to accelerate residential sales. It also supports our strategy of developing additional recurring revenue streams through property management and rental services, as well as utility fees generated by the microgrid infrastructure supporting these homes. As we expand our residential inventory, we believe these complementary revenue opportunities can contribute to a more diversified and sustainable long-term business model while creating additional value for our shareholders.”

About Rancho Costa Verde

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,400-acre master-planned community encompassing approximately 1,500 homesites in Baja California, Mexico, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company's Cabo Oasis development along the Sea of Cortez. To date, Rancho Costa Verde has sold more than 1,000 residential lots and completed more than 100 single-family homes, with an additional 50 homes currently under construction. The community also features a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse.

For more information about this sustainable, off-grid community, visit .

About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance's newest beachfront development in Baja California, Mexico. The 500-acre master-planned community is designed to offer ocean views, resort-style amenities, and diverse residential opportunities supporting sustainable coastal living. The Company plans to incorporate its Tiny Home offerings into the development as part of its broader strategy to expand attainable residential housing opportunities.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international real estate investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and marketing desirable land and residential real estate assets, primarily in northern Baja California, Mexico, and Southern California.

ILAL integrates sustainable development practices, innovative construction technologies, and modern property solutions to create attainable housing and lifestyle communities. Through its portfolio of residential developments, the Company seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by expanding its real estate offerings, increasing sales opportunities, and developing complementary recurring revenue streams.

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No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except pursuant to applicable securities laws and, where required, an effective registration statement and prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding future Tiny Home sales, construction schedules, expansion plans, anticipated gross sales revenue, marketing initiatives, financing availability, property management income, utility-related revenue, and the Company's future business performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, market demand, construction costs and delays, financing availability, regulatory approvals, economic conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its development and expansion plans.

The projected gross sales revenue associated with the planned 75-home expansion represents a potential opportunity and does not constitute contracted sales, recognized revenue, or a guarantee of future financial performance.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.