Corporate CUSIP Request Volumes Rise In October

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for October 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate identifiers, and a modest increase in request volume for new municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 9,714 in October, which represents a 6.7% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 11.1% over October 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers rose 11.9% and requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers fell 11.4% for the month of October.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 1.8% versus September totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 1.1% through the end of October. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 181 new CUSIP requests in October, followed by New York (123) and California (93).

“Corporate request volume rose for a second straight month in October, led by a double-digit increase in new U.S. corporate debt identifiers,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“Private placement requests also climbed sharply from September, and municipal volumes were higher for a third consecutive month, all of which are strong indications of healthy new security issuance activity as we head into the final quarter of 2026.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 8.5% in October and international debt CUSIP requests were down 18.8%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were down 1.7% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 10.7%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for October, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through October 2026: