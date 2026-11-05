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Corporate CUSIP Request Volumes Rise In October


Date: 2026-11-05 08:31:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Municipal Volumes Edge Higher

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for October 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate identifiers, and a modest increase in request volume for new municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 9,714 in October, which represents a 6.7% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 11.1% over October 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers rose 11.9% and requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers fell 11.4% for the month of October.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 1.8% versus September totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 1.1% through the end of October. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 181 new CUSIP requests in October, followed by New York (123) and California (93).

“Corporate request volume rose for a second straight month in October, led by a double-digit increase in new U.S. corporate debt identifiers,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“Private placement requests also climbed sharply from September, and municipal volumes were higher for a third consecutive month, all of which are strong indications of healthy new security issuance activity as we head into the final quarter of 2026.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 8.5% in October and international debt CUSIP requests were down 18.8%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were down 1.7% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 10.7%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for October, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through October 2026:


Asset Class
2026 YTD
2025 YTD
YOY Change

U.S. Corporate Equity
12,892
10,059
28.2%

Private Placement Securities
5,186
4,418
17.4%

International Debt
6,591
5,955
10.7%

Short-Term Municipal Notes
 1,005 925 8.6%

U.S. Corporate Debt		 30,271 28,906 4.7%

Long-Term Municipal Notes
728
706
3.1%

CDs > 1-year Maturity
 6,465 6,394 1.1%

CDs < 1-year Maturity
7,692
7,821
-1.6%

International Equity

1,568
1,595
-1.7%

Syndicated Loans
2,510
2,557
-1.8%

Municipal Bonds
9,515
9,847
-3.4%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity		 4,376 5,473 -20.0%


About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA's hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit .

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

For More Information:

John Roderick
...
+1 (631) 584.2200


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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