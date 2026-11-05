Bondbloxx Launches BBLX, A More Complete Core Bond ETF That Reflects Today's Fixed Income Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BondBloxx Core Plus ETF expands beyond traditional aggregate sectors for additional income opportunities

LARKSPUR, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx today announced the launch of the BondBloxx Core Plus ETF (BBLX ), designed to give investors a broader, more complete core bond allocation through a single ticker.

The fixed income market has evolved, but many core funds remain anchored to the U.S. aggregate bond index. As a result, they typically exclude large and growing segments of the U.S. dollar bond market, including high yield bonds, emerging market debt and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). BBLX combines the familiar building blocks of a traditional core allocation with exposure to these additional sectors, broadening the opportunity set and adding more potential sources of income.

“Investors and advisors have traditionally faced a tradeoff when building a core fixed income allocation: choose between low-cost aggregate bond index funds and higher-cost active core plus strategies,” said Tony Kelly, Head of Product at BondBloxx.“We designed this product for advisors and investors who want more than what U.S. aggregate-focused funds offer, but who still want a cost-efficient, index-based ETF. By adding exposure to higher-yielding bond sectors, we believe BBLX can serve as a stronger foundation for core fixed income portfolios.”

BBLX seeks to track the J.P. Morgan GABI USD Liquid Plus Index, which provides comprehensive exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities across investment grade and high yield markets, including U.S. Treasuries, investment grade corporates, high yield corporates, mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

SEI collaborated with BondBloxx on the product, contributing an allocator's and portfolio constructor's perspective.“Investors are reexamining what they expect from their core bond allocations. As the fixed income market has evolved, many traditional benchmarks have not kept pace with the wider opportunity set available today,” said Bob Hum, Head of Investment Product and Commercialization at SEI.“Our collaboration with BondBloxx reflects our belief that core exposure should evolve alongside the market, giving advisors access to a broader, more complete fixed income allocation through a low-cost ETF.”

For more information on BBLX, please visit bondbloxxetf.com/coreplus.

About BondBloxx

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, tax-aware strategies, and private credit. To learn more about BondBloxx's fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan/Holly Deaton

Craft & Capital

...

Disclosures

Neither SEI Investments Management Corporation or affiliates provide investment advice to the BondBloxx Core Plus ETF, and are not a sponsor, investment adviser, sub-adviser, or principal underwriter of the BondBloxx Core Plus ETF.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's

prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by

visiting bondbloxxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully

before investing.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.

U.S. Treasury obligations may differ from other securities in their interest rates, maturities, times of issuance and other characteristics and may provide relatively lower returns than those of other securities. Similar to other issuers, changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government may cause the value of the Fund's U.S. Treasury obligations to decline.

The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. A bond is an interest-bearing security typically issued by a corporate or government issuer that has a contractual obligation to pay interest at a stated rate on specific dates and to repay principal (the bond's face value) periodically or on a specified maturity date. Bonds generally are used by corporations and governments to borrow money from investors. An issuer may have the right to redeem or“call” a bond before maturity, in which case the Fund may have to reinvest the proceeds at lower market rates. Similarly, the Fund may have to reinvest interest income or payments received when bonds mature, sometimes at lower market rates. Most bonds bear interest income at a“coupon” rate that is fixed for the life of the bond. The value of a fixed-rate bond usually rises when market interest rates fall, and falls when market interest rates rise.

The Fund invests a portion of its assets in below investment-grade securities (sometimes referred to as“high yield” or“junk” bonds), which may be deemed speculative, may be less liquid, and involve greater levels of risk and a greater likelihood of default than higher-rated securities.

Mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), are subject to prepayment risk and extension risk, and their value depends on the performance of the underlying loans or assets. CLOs are complex instruments whose risks depend on the tranche held and the quality of the underlying loans.

Investing in emerging markets involves risks relating to political, economic, or regulatory conditions not associated with investments in U.S. securities and instruments or investments in more developed international markets.

Municipal securities may be adversely affected by an issuer's financial condition, political or economic developments, and changes in law.

Securities issued by government agencies or instrumentalities, including non-U.S. agencies, may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the relevant government and may be supported only by the issuing entity's own creditworthiness.

The Fund is non-diversified and seeks to track the J.P. Morgan GABI USD Liquid Plus Index using a representative sampling strategy, and its performance may diverge from that of the index. The J.P. Morgan GABI USD Liquid Plus Index is a U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income index spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade corporates, mortgage-back securities, high yield corporates, emerging market debt, and collateralized loan obligations. The index measures the performance of a diversified U.S. dollar-denominated bond market and applies asset-level liquidity eligibility screens at each month-end rebalance. You cannot invest directly in an index. The Index is the property of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which does not sponsor, endorse or promote the Fund.

The Fund is a newly-organized exchange traded fund and has no operating history.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, a recommendation, or an offer to sell or solicit any security or financial product. Inherent in any investment is the risk of loss.

BondBloxx ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.