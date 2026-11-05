Wallan Trading Expands Renault’s Network in Saudi Arabia with New Showroom in Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN- OMC) Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, 4 November 2026: Wallan Trading, the distributor of French automotive brand Renault in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of a new showroom in Khamis Mushait. The opening reflects the company’s commitment to expanding Renault’s network and strengthening its presence in local markets, making it easier for customers in the Southern region to access Renault models and explore the range of options available.
Located on King Fahd Sub-Road in Khamis Mushait, the new showroom spans a total area of 870 square metres and has the capacity to display 10 vehicles. It provides a dedicated space for customers to explore Renault’s diverse model range and learn more about vehicle features and specifications, supporting the customer experience and helping them choose a vehicle that best suits their needs.
Fahad bin Saad Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, said: “The opening of the Renault showroom in Khamis Mushait marks an important step in our plans to expand the brand’s presence across the Kingdom and bring us closer to customers in different regions. Our partnership with Renault is built on a shared vision for growth and a commitment to offering products and experiences that meet consumer expectations. We aim to continue expanding our network and investing in new markets, strengthening the brand’s presence while giving our customers a wider range of options and a more convenient experience.”
The showroom opening comes as Renault continues to strengthen its presence in the Saudi market with a diverse line-up of passenger vehicles, including the Renault Koleos, Duster, Arkana and Megane Sedan, alongside its commercial vehicle range. The 2026 Koleos holds particular significance within the brand’s line-up, following its regional launch in Saudi Arabia in May 2025, reflecting the importance of the Saudi market to Renault’s regional plans.
The new Koleos combines a contemporary, sporty design with advanced technological features, while the Duster caters to customers seeking a versatile SUV. The Arkana offers a combination of SUV styling and sleek, streamlined design. This range enables Renault to compete across different vehicle segments in a market where consumers have an increasing number of options and where vehicle specifications, technology and the overall ownership experience are becoming increasingly important.
The opening of the Khamis Mushait showroom supports Wallan Holding’s strategy to expand its presence across the Kingdom and foster closer engagement with customers. Investment in the sales network is also an important step in supporting Renault’s growth in Saudi Arabia and enhancing its ability to meet demand across different regions, alongside the continued development of its products and technologies.
ENDS
Located on King Fahd Sub-Road in Khamis Mushait, the new showroom spans a total area of 870 square metres and has the capacity to display 10 vehicles. It provides a dedicated space for customers to explore Renault’s diverse model range and learn more about vehicle features and specifications, supporting the customer experience and helping them choose a vehicle that best suits their needs.
Fahad bin Saad Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, said: “The opening of the Renault showroom in Khamis Mushait marks an important step in our plans to expand the brand’s presence across the Kingdom and bring us closer to customers in different regions. Our partnership with Renault is built on a shared vision for growth and a commitment to offering products and experiences that meet consumer expectations. We aim to continue expanding our network and investing in new markets, strengthening the brand’s presence while giving our customers a wider range of options and a more convenient experience.”
The showroom opening comes as Renault continues to strengthen its presence in the Saudi market with a diverse line-up of passenger vehicles, including the Renault Koleos, Duster, Arkana and Megane Sedan, alongside its commercial vehicle range. The 2026 Koleos holds particular significance within the brand’s line-up, following its regional launch in Saudi Arabia in May 2025, reflecting the importance of the Saudi market to Renault’s regional plans.
The new Koleos combines a contemporary, sporty design with advanced technological features, while the Duster caters to customers seeking a versatile SUV. The Arkana offers a combination of SUV styling and sleek, streamlined design. This range enables Renault to compete across different vehicle segments in a market where consumers have an increasing number of options and where vehicle specifications, technology and the overall ownership experience are becoming increasingly important.
The opening of the Khamis Mushait showroom supports Wallan Holding’s strategy to expand its presence across the Kingdom and foster closer engagement with customers. Investment in the sales network is also an important step in supporting Renault’s growth in Saudi Arabia and enhancing its ability to meet demand across different regions, alongside the continued development of its products and technologies.
ENDS
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment