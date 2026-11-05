Currentware Leaders Demonstrate How To Close The AI Blind Spot With Visibility Before Enforcing Policy

Experts shared a four-phase AI governance model and showed how the new AI Usage Insights Dashboard helps with shadow AI discovery

Experts shared a four-phase AI governance model and showed how the new AI Usage Insights Dashboard helps with shadow AI discovery

- Nabil Shahid

TORONTO, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CurrentWare Inc., a provider of workforce intelligence software for productivity, data loss prevention and AI governance, today shared findings from its live webinar,“The AI Blind Spot: How to Find Shadow AI, Enforce Policy, and Measure AI Adoption.” It examined a growing gap: employees already use AI at work, often with unapproved tools, while most organizations write AI policies without a clear picture of that usage.

Hosted by Product Marketing Manager Julia Czlapinski, the panel featured Senior Account Executive Nabil Shahid, Customer Success Manager Herman le Roux, and Head of Support Mike Noseworthy. Their central message: AI governance starts with visibility. Before deciding what to buy, block or put in policy, organizations must know what employees already use.

Two AI strategies, and leaders only see one

Shahid opened with a shift security leaders report: the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how. He cited figures suggesting about two-thirds of employees use AI at work, while only around one in five organizations has a formal AI policy and about a quarter have real usage visibility.

“Many organizations end up with two AI strategies,” said Shahid.“One is written down in the boardroom. The other is the one employees work out for themselves, and most security leaders only know about the first.” He urged basing AI purchases on observed behaviour, not assumptions. Deploying 1,000 licenses broadly may yield only 30-40 percent adoption, he noted, while matching tools to departments and roles tends to improve return and reduce cost.

Risk varies by industry

The panel noted AI exposure differs by sector. Technology and finance firms experiment quickly and handle large data sets. Healthcare organizations are cautious under HIPAA, yet recent research flags it as having some of the most serious shadow AI exposure. Legal and public sector organizations face blind spots around personal information and department-specific workflows.

Why blanket bans backfire

Le Roux outlined three approaches among CurrentWare clients: monitoring first and building policy from findings, setting allow and block lists up front, or open access with monitoring. He cautioned against both extremes. A“one tool, block everything else” policy ignores how differently HR, finance and IT use AI, while unrestricted use risks employee and customer data.

“A policy can say nobody may use a tool, but employees still have deliverables,” said Czlapinski.“If they believe a tool helps them do their job, they will find another way to reach it, and that activity moves somewhere with even less visibility.”

A four-phase AI governance model

Czlapinski closed with a practical model for IT and security leaders:

Discover which AI tools employees already use.

Evaluate which tools and workflows add value and which need departmental restriction.

Control tools that fail security or governance requirements.

Measure adoption over time and adjust policy as tools, workflows and risks change.

The panel stressed AI governance is not a one-time decision; continuous audits will likely become standard practice.

Live demos: from visibility to enforcement

Noseworthy demonstrated AI Insights in BrowseReporter, showing every AI platform detected, adoption by user, authorized and unauthorized tool tagging, and usage trends. He then showed BrowseControl turning policy into rules through URL filtering, AI category blocking with allow lists, desktop application blocking, and group-based policies giving each team the right access.

Live Q&A: what attendees asked

Asked how many organizations have an AI governance plan, Noseworthy estimated from client calls roughly one in five even mention AI in their policies, often in a document signed once and never revisited.“CurrentWare does not write your governance plan,” he said.“It provides the visibility and the controls you need to write a realistic plan and stick to it.”

To distinguish high usage from healthy adoption, Noseworthy pointed to consistency and spread: steady, repeat use of approved tools across teams where expected. Shahid added that one power user's results can replicate a workflow for colleagues, while Le Roux noted what people do inside a tool matters as much as time spent.

On the first step when shadow AI is suspected, Noseworthy was clear: get visibility before blocking anything.“In nine cases out of ten, the list will be longer than expected, and that list alone tells you where the policy conversation needs to start.”

Czlapinski noted good evidence underpins any investigation; clients have used screenshots, website and file activity records, and AccessPatrol data on file transfers and USB devices to build an audit trail.

The panel described CurrentWare as a user behaviour analytics platform focused on AI governance, user activity and data loss prevention.

New AI Usage Insights Dashboard brings shadow AI into view

The webinar's“visibility first” approach is built into CurrentWare's new AI Usage Insights Dashboard in BrowseReporter. It shows which AI tools employees use, flags unapproved activity, and measures adoption by user, team and period, without capturing what employees type.

It combines four views:

1- Overview of users analyzed, share of employees using AI, average usage, utilization and number of AI tools, compared with the previous period.

2- User Breakdown showing individual activity and its source: application or web.

3- Team Breakdown with a department heat map toggling between AI usage and utilization.

4- Authorized AI Tool settings to define approved applications and websites organization-wide or by group.

Once approved tools are defined, the dashboard sorts activity into approved and unapproved. For unapproved tools, administrators see each tool's volume and the teams and users driving it. That supports a clear path from discovery to decision: enable an approved alternative, train employees, or restrict access in BrowseControl, then re-check next period to confirm the change.

Availability and resources

The dashboard is available now in BrowseReporter and enabled by default in the CurrentWare cloud console. Organizations can start a 14-day free trial or request a demo. Attendees received an AI governance toolkit with an AI acceptable use policy template and checklist; the AI workplace policy template is also on CurrentWare's website. Existing customers can contact their Customer Success Manager to review AI usage data.

For the complete webinar insights, visit

Abhey Rana

CurrentWare

+91 9041112299

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CurrentWare Leaders Demonstrate How to Close the "AI Blind Spot" With Visibility Before Enforcing Policy News Provided By CurrentWare November 05, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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