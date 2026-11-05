Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group facilitates the sale of a Cook County HVAC and plumbing company,

- Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Modification Group announced today the successful sale of an established heating, cooling and plumbing company serving Cook County, Illinois. Patrick Lange brought the buyer and seller together and guided both parties through the transaction.

All five of its employees will remain with the business under the new ownership and continue their careers with the company.

The seller will stay on for a short transition period to help ensure a smooth handoff. The seller's priority throughout the process was that employees and long-time customers continue to be well served, and the buyer shares that commitment.

"This was a deal about people as much as a business," said Lange. "The seller cared deeply about the team and the customers who have relied on this company for years, and the buyer was the right fit to honor that. Seeing every employee stay on and the customers continue to be taken care of is exactly the outcome we aim for."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange's industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

+1 850-669-2498

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Patrick Lange Brokers Sale of Illinois HVAC and Plumbing Company News Provided By Business Modification Group November 05, 2026, 13:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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