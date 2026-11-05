Coca-Cola Brings Holiday Caravan & All-New Coca-Cola Christmas Suites To Gaylord Hotels & Select JW Marriott Resorts

Coca-Cola Logo

The Coca-Cola Caravan

Starting Nov. 5, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan visits eight resorts, with limited-edition Coca-Cola Christmas Suites bringing the holiday season into the room.

- Rachel Chahal, Vice President, Marketing and Strategy, Coca-ColaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coca-Cola Company today announced a first-of-its-kind holiday collaboration with Gaylord Hotels and select JW Marriott Resorts, bringing the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan and the debut of Coca-Cola Christmas Suites to eight resorts across the country. Launching Nov. 5 at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville the collaboration will feature appearances by the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan and the debut of Coca-Cola Christmas Suites celebrating the magic of the season, anchored around the immersive Christmas experience, ice!TM.“Nothing says the holidays have arrived quite like the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan,” said Rachel Chahal, Vice President, Marketing and Strategy, Global Marriott Team, The Coca-Cola Company.“This first-of-its-kind collaboration with these brands lets us share that magic with guests at eight of the country's most festive resorts.”The Coca Cola Holiday Caravan, the famous red truck, decked out for the holidays, will make special appearances at each resort as it travels across the country. At every stop, guests can enjoy free interactive activities, Coca-Cola product sampling, gifting takeaways and photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear.The Caravan will visit:Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tenn.: Nov. 5 to 8Gaylord National Resort, National Harbor, Md.: Nov. 15 to 18Gaylord Palms Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.: Nov. 23 to 26JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, San Antonio, Texas: Nov. 30 to Dec. 3Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine, Texas: Dec. 6 to 9JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, Phoenix, Ariz.: Dec. 13 to 16Gaylord Pacific Resort, Chula Vista, Calif.: Dec. 19 to 22Gaylord Rockies Resort, Aurora, Colo.: Dec. 28 to 31This year guests can keep the celebration going with a stay in the limited-time Coca-Cola Christmas Suite. Each suite features immersive holiday décor and a themed Christmas tree. All stays include a Coca-Cola keepsake, in-room Coca-Cola products, four tickets to ice!, seasonal treats and additional benefits that vary by property. Suites are available throughout the holiday season at all participating resorts and availability is limited."With the Coca-Cola Christmas Suite, guests don't just see the holidays, they get to stay inside them," said Remco Brok, Vice President, Marriott Global Partnership, The Coca-Cola Company. "The Coca-Cola Christmas Suite brings our holiday traditions right into the room, turning a resort stay into a celebration. Hospitality is about creating experiences guests will talk about long after they check out."Both offerings join So Much Christmas, the holiday celebration that turns each resort into a winter wonderland every year. At its heart is ice!, one of the country's most beloved holiday traditions. Created by Gaylord Hotels in 2001 at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, ice! has drawn tens of millions of visitors over the past two decades. Each year, master artisans from Harbin, China hand-carve more than 2 million pounds of ice into towering holiday scenes, walk-through displays and two-story ice slides. A trip to ice! has become a holiday ritual for many families. This year the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan and Christmas Suites give them more reasons to return.For Caravan dates, Christmas Suite reservations and ice! tickets, visit SoMuchChristmas.About The Coca-Cola CompanyThe Coca‐Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‐Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Caroline Andoscia

Andoscia Communications

+1 917-207-4060

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coca-Cola Brings Holiday Caravan & All-New Coca-Cola Christmas Suites to Gaylord Hotels & Select JW Marriott Resorts News Provided By Andoscia Communications November 05, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.