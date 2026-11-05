MMEX Resources Announces TCEQ Air Authorization For Ultraclean Refinery North

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 30,000-barrel-per-day facility marks second permitting milestone for West Texas refining development with planned combined capacity of 60,000 barrels per day

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX:OTCPK: MMEX)

FORT STOCKTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MMEX Resources Corporation announced today that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has approved a Permit by Rule (PBR) registration for Pecos UltraClean Refinery North, a planned 30,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery in Pecos County, Texas.The North authorization follows TCEQ's July 24, 2026, approval of a PBR for Pecos UltraClean Refinery South. Together, the two planned separate facilities represent a total nominal crude oil processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day.“This is an important milestone for our Pecos County refining development,” said Jack W. Hanks, Chief Executive Officer of MMEX Resources Corporation.“With both facilities now reaching this air permitting milestone, we are advancing our plan to build modern refining capacity close to Permian Basin crude production and and regional transportation fuel markets.”UltraClean Refinery North is being developed by Pecos UltraClean Refining, LLC, an MMEX subsidiary, approximately 14 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, Texas. Its permit application describes a modular facility designed to process crude oil into ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas and marine fuel oil.The project design also plans provisions for carbon capture from process heater and boiler exhaust. Construction authorization for the associated carbon capture facility is addressed through a separate permitting process.The North air authorization represents a step in project development. Construction and commercial operation remain subject to financing, applicable remaining authorizations and other development requirements.About MMEX Resources CorporationMMEX Resources Corporation is an energy project development company focused on clean fuels and power infrastructure. From its platform in Pecos County, Texas, in the heart of the Permian Basin, MMEX is developing modular refining facilities through Pecos UltraClean Refining, LLC, and clean natural gas-to-power generation through Trans Permian Energy, LLC.Cautionary StatementThis news release contains forward-looking statements about MMEX Resources Corporation's plans at Pecos UltraClean Refinery North and Pecos UltraClean Refinery South in Pecos County, Texas. Words such as "estimated," "expected," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections; are not guarantees of future performance; and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are timing of the construction and commencement of the operation of the planned facilities; future supply and demand for refined products; the competitiveness of alternate product substitutes; and local and general economic conditions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, MMEX Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.For additional information, visit . To schedule an interview with MMEX, contact Inside Media: Marcy de Luna at... or Amanda Kuhl at....About Inside MediaInside Media is a women-owned public relations firm with offices in Houston, Austin and New Orleans. The agency specializes in media relations, brand visibility and crisis communications, leveraging decades of experience in journalism, business consulting, corporate communications, energy, and sustainability. The team focuses on building meaningful connections between clients and their stakeholders through authentic storytelling rooted in integrity. By creating customized strategies, Inside Media helps shape perceptions, strengthen credibility and enhance reputations. This approach equips B2B businesses to address complex media challenges and adapt to the transformative effects of artificial intelligence by translating ideas as clear, compelling narratives that resonate locally and globally.

Marcy de Luna

Inside Media

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MMEX Resources Announces TCEQ Air Authorization for UltraClean Refinery North News Provided By Inside Media November 05, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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