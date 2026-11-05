Macomb Chiropractor Warns Whiplash Injuries Can Stay Hidden For Weeks

Dr. Pavel Bence evaluates a patient's neck at Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center in Macomb, Michigan.

How whiplash injures the neck, and the symptoms that can appear days or weeks later.

Even a low-speed collision can injure the neck.

A Macomb chiropractor explains why collision injuries can stay hidden for weeks, and how his practice looks for nerve stress before symptoms appear.

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A whiplash injury unfolds in about 45 milliseconds, faster than the blink of an eye.

"It's a forceful flexion and extension of the spine," says Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, of Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center in Macomb, Michigan. "It goes into extension first, the head goes back, and then whips into flexion, forward. The ligaments and body have no nervous system time to react or protect you."

Why Do Whiplash Symptoms Show Up Days or Weeks Later?

"The worst thing people do after an accident is nothing," Dr. Bence says. Pain lasts a few days, then fades, and people assume they're fine. Part of the reason is adrenaline, the natural painkiller that floods the body during a crash. "We've seen herniated discs at that time, and the patient doesn't even know it." Headaches, neck stiffness, arm pain, fatigue, or trouble concentrating can take days, weeks, or even months to appear. "I see this all the time."

Can a Low-Speed Crash Really Injure the Neck?

"I'm not saying this just because I'm a chiropractor," he says. "The research shows us the damage can be done to your neck even with a 5 MPH collision, because the muscles, structures, and nerves around the spine are very delicate."

The speed of the vehicles matters less than how quickly the head and neck are accelerated on impact. Direction counts too. The spine bends less from side to side, so side impacts can be harder on it, and a headrest set too low becomes a pivot point instead of protection. It should sit at least level with the top of the head. Seatbelts save lives, but they are no guarantee against spinal injury.

Dr. Bence compares these injuries to the sprains that sideline professional athletes. The ligaments, discs, tendons, and muscles around the spine are, in his words, "the glue that holds your spine together," and they surround the spinal cord and nerve roots. As they heal, scar tissue forms that is stiffer and more sensitive to pain. In his experience, about half of accident patients are left with lasting pain, most often those who delay care or skip it. His goal is for the spine to heal in good alignment and motion, which is why auto accident care at the practice combines adjustments with rehabilitation to rebuild strength.

How Does Bence Chiropractic Check for Injuries Patients Can't Feel Yet?

Because pain is an unreliable guide right after a crash, the practice adds a thermal scan, the Insight Subluxation Station, to the examination. In under 30 seconds, a sensor travels up the spine and compares skin temperature on the left and right sides at each level. When one side runs hotter or colder than the other, it points to an area where the nervous system is under stress, sometimes before the patient feels anything there.

The scan confirms what Dr. Bence finds through posture, hands-on examination, and X-rays; it doesn't stand in for them. Patients are scanned at the first visit and again after about 10 to 12 visits. Because daily stress and habits move the readings, he watches the trend rather than any single result.

Should Patients Wear a Neck Collar After a Car Accident?

Emergency care comes first. "It's important to get checked at the ER, especially if you're in pain or bleeding," he says. A collar makes sense for a fracture or severe pain. For everyday soft-tissue injuries, he prefers gentle movement within pain tolerance after the first few days. "The sooner you start to move it, the better."

He also pays close attention to the shape of the neck. A healthy neck has a gentle forward curve, and trauma can flatten or even reverse it into what is often called "military neck." Restoring even a little of that curve makes a big difference, and the right pillow helps. Because he treats the spine as one connected system, he evaluates the neck, mid-back, and low back together, the same approach behind the practice's neck pain care.

What to Do After a Collision

. Get emergency care first if there is pain, bleeding, or any sign of serious injury.

. Schedule a chiropractic evaluation within days, even without symptoms.

. Write down the direction of impact, the speed, and any symptoms that show up later.

. Check headrest height.

. Ask before wearing a collar beyond a day or two.

"The sooner the care starts after the trauma, the better the prognosis," Dr. Bence says.

About Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center is a family chiropractic practice at 46857 Garfield Rd. in Macomb, Michigan, serving patients from Sterling Heights, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Utica, and surrounding communities. Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, has more than 40 years of experience and is certified in trauma care, TMJ treatment, ADHD care, and spinal biomechanics. He sees patients in English, Serbo-Croatian, and Slovak. New patients can come in for a $99 visit that includes a consultation, exam, findings, and X-rays if needed, with no referral required. Call (586) 978-9900 or visit bencechiro. This release is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice.

Caroline Bence

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

+1 586-978-9900

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