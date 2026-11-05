C2 Systems And Lendersquared Partner To Expand Commercial Lending Intelligence

C2 will offer commercial lender prospecting as a standalone solution and bring AI-enhanced benchmarking insights into Covalent underwriting workflows

- Ariel Trybuch, CEO and Founder of LenderSquaredCOLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C2 Systems, LLC, developer of the Covalent Loan Origination System, today announced a partnership with LenderSquared to help financial institutions find promising commercial lending prospects and gain deeper insight when underwriting business loans.The partnership has two areas of focus. C2 will initially offer LenderSquared's prospecting capabilities as a standalone solution for commercial lending teams. The companies also plan to connect LenderSquared's AI-enhanced business benchmarking data with Covalent, allowing bankers to retrieve relevant peer comparisons, industry measures and market context within the commercial underwriting workflow.“Commercial lenders need to do two things well: find the right businesses to serve and make sound credit decisions when those businesses apply,” said Stephen G. Sargent, President & CEO of C2 Systems, LLC.“LenderSquared gives our clients a way to pursue both goals. Bankers can begin using its prospecting tools without waiting for an integration, and our planned Covalent connection will bring benchmarking insights into the underwriting process where they can support credit analysis.”Helping Commercial Lenders Find the Right ProspectsLenderSquared's prospecting tools help business development teams identify potential borrowers using business and local market data. Lenders can examine underserved opportunities, market saturation and differences between geographic areas as they build targeted prospect lists.The standalone offering will allow C2 clients to put those capabilities to work through LenderSquared's browser-based platform while the Covalent integration is developed. Industry research and benchmarking information can also help bankers prepare for conversations with businesses in sectors they may know less well.Bringing Benchmarks Into Commercial UnderwritingThe planned Covalent connection will enable bankers to retrieve LenderSquared's AI-enhanced benchmarking insights as they evaluate commercial loan requests. Peer comparisons, industry metrics, outlier flags and local market context can help credit teams identify questions for further review and explain their analysis in credit memoranda and loan committee discussions.LenderSquared is powered by a proprietary dataset covering over 17M private companies, with 70 benchmarks across all NAIC-6 down to the zip code level. The companies intend to make relevant insights available within Covalent's existing commercial lending workflow, subject to the financial institution's credit policies and banker review.“Great commercial lending starts with knowing which businesses to approach and understanding their performance in context,” said Ariel Trybuch, CEO and Founder of LenderSquared.“Working with C2 lets us put our prospecting intelligence in lenders' hands now, while we build a connection that will bring our benchmarking data into Covalent. We believe that combination can help bankers develop stronger relationships and make more informed credit decisions.”Covalent supports commercial lending from application intake through underwriting, decision support, document preparation and hand-off to servicing systems. C2 and LenderSquared will provide further details about the Covalent connection and its availability as development progresses.About C2 SystemsC2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Its Covalent Loan Origination System enables financial institutions to process consumer, mortgage, HELOC, credit card, small-business, commercial and commercial real estate loan applications from point of sale through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financial institution's loan servicing platform. C2 Systems is based in Colleyville, Texas.For more information, visit go-c2 or .About LenderSquaredLenderSquared provides data and AI-powered intelligence for commercial lending teams. Its platform supports business prospecting, benchmarking, industry research and local market analysis. LenderSquared's browser-based solution is available as a standalone offering.For more information, visit lendersquared or .

Stephen Sargent

C2 Systems, LLC

+1 817-752-5107

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C2 Systems and LenderSquared Partner to Expand Commercial Lending Intelligence News Provided By C2 Systems, LLC November 05, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.