Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Madhubani Firing Victim's Family Members Promises Govt Job

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday visited the residence of Ashok Yadav, who was killed in the Madhubani firing incident, and met his grieving family.

Tejashwi arrived at the victim's residence with his convoy at around 4:50 p.m. and spent nearly 20 minutes with the bereaved family.

He paid floral tribute to Ashok Yadav's portrait and offered condolences to his wife, Smita Devi, and son, Sitesh Kumar.

During the meeting, Tejashwi encouraged Sitesh to concentrate on his studies and clear his Class 12 examinations.

He assured him that he would take up his case with the government and fight for a government job for him.

He also extended financial assistance to the family and assured them of all possible support.

After meeting the family, Tejashwi proceeded to a nearby venue to address a public gathering, where he described the incident as heart-wrenching and unforgivable.

Launching an attack on the state government, he questioned how those who had become Chief Minister through the 'back door' could claim to maintain law and order in Bihar.

He alleged that the state's law-and-order machinery had effectively collapsed.

Tejashwi further alleged that the police, whose responsibility is to protect citizens, had turned into predators.

Taking a swipe at the Bihar Police, he remarked that signboards should be installed at roads and intersections declaring that the police force had developed a criminal disposition.

Demanding justice for Ashok Yadav's family, he also raised questions over the lack of action in the Roshan Yadav case.

He alleged that people in Bihar were now being forced to make their own arrangements for personal security.

The RJD leader also targeted the NDA's ongoing padyatra, alleging that it was an attempt to protect those responsible for 'vote theft'.

He further accused the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Gyanesh Kumar and others involved in the alleged electoral irregularities.