2021 Antilia Bomb-Scare: Bombay HC Cancels Mumbai Ex-Cop Sachin Vaze's Bail

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) In a setback to controversial Mumbai ex-cop Sachin Vaze, the Bombay High Court on Thursday cancelled bail granted to him by a lower court in the 2021 Antilia bomb-scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale passed the order while accepting an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), against the September 29 order of a special court granting bail to Vaze.

"The impugned order of the special court is quashed and set aside. The appeal by the NIA is allowed," the High Court order said.

Vaze is an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, wherein an SUV laden with explosives was recovered near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence in February 2021.

Hiren was one of a possible witness in the case who was later found murdered.

The High Court had earlier imposed an interim stay on the bail granted to the former Assistant Police Inspector Vaze by the Special NIA Court, resulting in Vaze remaining in judicial custody in Thane Central Prison where he has been lodged for the past five years.

The NIA had opposed the controversial dismissed cop's bail, claiming that Vaze could tamper with witnesses and destroy evidence.

"He (Vaze) was earlier charged in a fake encounter case. He was a police officer who had the duty of protecting the public. But he himself indulged in criminal activities where he not just tried to instill fear and terror but he murdered a person," the NIA's lawyer said.

Earlier while hearing the NIA's appeal in October, the High Court expressed surprise over Vaze's lifestyle, including the use of high-end cars.

The bench also flagged Vaze's extended stay of about 100 days in a room booked at the Oberoi hotel, asking how an officer of the rank of Assistant Police Inspector could afford to drive high-end vehicles.

The High Court said that these aspects of Vaze's financial situation, conduct, and professional record were relevant to assessing the charges against him.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the NIA, shared with the High Court witness statements that mentioned that Vaze used expensive and luxury vehicles while he was an Assistant Police Inspector.

During the hearing, Anil Singh read out a witness statement, which said that Vaze travelled in a black Mercedes and asked those accompanying him to turn off their mobile phones.

The court then asked whether the Mercedes belonged to Vaze and whether there was any evidence that the vehicle was registered in his name.

After the NIA responded in the affirmative, the court asked whether it was normal for an Assistant Police Inspector to own such an expensive car.

The court remarked, "Since we have not yet seen an Assistant Police Inspector driving a Mercedes..."

The court also sought information from the NIA regarding Vaze's other vehicles and reviewed a list of five vehicles he used while serving as Assistant Police Inspector.

This list included a white BMW, a black Volvo, a white Mercedes, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and another black Mercedes.

Seeing the number of vehicles, the court said, "He (Sachin Vaze) owns five vehicles..."

The court noted that, according to statements submitted by the NIA, Vaze travelled in a high-end Mercedes to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence, 'Varsha'.

NIA's lawyer Anil Singh also told the court that Vaze had stayed at a seven-star hotel in South Mumbai for around 100 days.

The court asked how a police officer, earning a monthly salary of around Rs 90,000 at the time, could afford such an expensive lifestyle.

The NIA said that these vehicles owned and used by Vaze are being linked to alleged extortion in the case.