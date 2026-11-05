MP: Dacoit Kalli Gurjar Arrested After Encounter In Morena, Aide Held

MENAFN - IANS) Morena, Nov 5 (IANS) Notorious dacoit Kalli Gurjar, carrying a reward of Rs 80,000, was arrested along with his associate after a brief encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday.

He sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire.

The encounter took place in a forest area near Lalitapura village under Banmore police station limits after police received information about the movement of Kalli Gurjar and his associates.

According to police, a team reached the forest area around 10 a.m., where the gang opened fire at the personnel.

Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Kalli and his associate Ajay Gurjar. Other members of the gang escaped into the forest.

Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said the police team acted on specific information about the presence of the gang in the area.

"The gang opened fire at the police team, following which the personnel retaliated in self-defence. Kalli and his associate Ajay sustained bullet injuries and were arrested, while the other members managed to escape," Meena said.

Both injured men were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Police also seized firearms and ammunition from them.

Kalli Gurjar, whose full name is Kiledar Gurjar, is a resident of Chachul village in Morena district.

According to police, around 20 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder, are registered against him in Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts.

The reward on him, initially fixed at Rs 60,000 in different cases, was later increased to Rs 80,000. He was also wanted in connection with criminal activities in neighbouring Rajasthan. Police teams from three districts had been searching for him for several days.

He was also active on social media and had repeatedly challenged his rival Karua Gurjar. Police have launched a search operation to trace the other members of the gang.

Police said further investigation was underway.