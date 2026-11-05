KTM AVTODOM announces the KTM 690 Rally for long-distance adventure
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The KTM brand represented by KTM AVTODOM has announced a new model in ADVENTURE series the KTM 690 RALLY. The motorcycle is available for pre-order now.
The KTM 690 RALLY is designed for long-distance travel across rugged terrain. It has been enhanced to extend its range and based on the 690 ENDURO R platform. The motorcycle features a purpose-built rally tower with an integrated windscreen and a compact 4.2-inch full-color instrument display. It offers a total fuel capacity of 20 liters achieved through two front fuel tanks and a 13-liter rear tank. This provides the range necessary for extended journeys far from gas stations.
The model is equipped with a six-speed transmission and a 692.7 cc, single-cylinder and four-stroke LC4 engine. It produces 79 hp and 73 Nm of torque. The curb weight (excluding fuel) is 161.5 kg. The seat height is 935 mm and the ground clearance is 265 mm. The suspension features adjustable WP XPLOR components offering 265 mm of travel at the front and 250 mm at the rear. The braking system is supplied by Brembo utilizing 300 mm discs at the front and 240 mm discs at the rear. The slim rally-inspired bodywork is designed to provide freedom of movement and control allowing the rider to easily transition between a seated and standing riding position.
KTM is a renowned Austrian manufacturer of motorcycles and bicycles present on the global market since 1934. The brand is characterized by its striking designs most notably in its signature orange color powerful engines and the evocative slogan READY TO RACE. KTM gained prominence through its participation in rally raids and motocross as well as its production of off-road motorcycles.
Interest in the brand remains strong in Russia. Demand of KTM motorcycles grew by 12% in the summer of 2026. 51000 new motorcycles were sold in Russia in 2025, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year.
"Fans of the KTM brand represented by KTM AVTODOM have an excellent opportunity to pre-order a new motorcycle model. The KTM 690 RALLY continues the legendary ADVENTURE lineup and offers exactly what off-road long-distance travel enthusiasts have long been waiting for: the lightweight nature of an enduro, rally-inspired ergonomics and an impressive range. This allows riders to navigate challenging routes hundreds of kilometers away from the nearest gas station without any stress. Interest in this new model has been so high that customers are willing to place pre-orders even before exact delivery dates have been confirmed. We see this not as mere hype surrounding a new product, but as a testament to the trust people have in KTM’s philosophy and quality. I am confident that the 690 RALLY will become one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the brand’s lineup in 2027", - Mikhail Razvozzhaev, Head of the Import Department at KTM AVTODOM, commented.
The KTM 690 RALLY is designed for long-distance travel across rugged terrain. It has been enhanced to extend its range and based on the 690 ENDURO R platform. The motorcycle features a purpose-built rally tower with an integrated windscreen and a compact 4.2-inch full-color instrument display. It offers a total fuel capacity of 20 liters achieved through two front fuel tanks and a 13-liter rear tank. This provides the range necessary for extended journeys far from gas stations.
The model is equipped with a six-speed transmission and a 692.7 cc, single-cylinder and four-stroke LC4 engine. It produces 79 hp and 73 Nm of torque. The curb weight (excluding fuel) is 161.5 kg. The seat height is 935 mm and the ground clearance is 265 mm. The suspension features adjustable WP XPLOR components offering 265 mm of travel at the front and 250 mm at the rear. The braking system is supplied by Brembo utilizing 300 mm discs at the front and 240 mm discs at the rear. The slim rally-inspired bodywork is designed to provide freedom of movement and control allowing the rider to easily transition between a seated and standing riding position.
KTM is a renowned Austrian manufacturer of motorcycles and bicycles present on the global market since 1934. The brand is characterized by its striking designs most notably in its signature orange color powerful engines and the evocative slogan READY TO RACE. KTM gained prominence through its participation in rally raids and motocross as well as its production of off-road motorcycles.
Interest in the brand remains strong in Russia. Demand of KTM motorcycles grew by 12% in the summer of 2026. 51000 new motorcycles were sold in Russia in 2025, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year.
"Fans of the KTM brand represented by KTM AVTODOM have an excellent opportunity to pre-order a new motorcycle model. The KTM 690 RALLY continues the legendary ADVENTURE lineup and offers exactly what off-road long-distance travel enthusiasts have long been waiting for: the lightweight nature of an enduro, rally-inspired ergonomics and an impressive range. This allows riders to navigate challenging routes hundreds of kilometers away from the nearest gas station without any stress. Interest in this new model has been so high that customers are willing to place pre-orders even before exact delivery dates have been confirmed. We see this not as mere hype surrounding a new product, but as a testament to the trust people have in KTM’s philosophy and quality. I am confident that the 690 RALLY will become one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the brand’s lineup in 2027", - Mikhail Razvozzhaev, Head of the Import Department at KTM AVTODOM, commented.
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