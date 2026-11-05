Global Islamic & Ethical Finance Leaders to Gather in London for GIEFC 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) (5 November 2026 | London, United Kingdom): The 2nd Global Islamic & Ethical Finance Conference (GIEFC 2026), organized by Islamic Finance Review (IFR), will take place on 23 - 24 November 2026 in London, United Kingdom, bringing together international scholars, Islamic finance professionals, researchers, policymakers and industry leaders.
Under the theme "Islamic & Ethical Finance for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Economies," the conference will provide an international platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration and discussions on the evolving role of Islamic and ethical finance in promoting financial inclusion, sustainable development and economic prosperity.
The conference will explore key areas including Islamic banking and finance, Shariah governance, sustainable finance, Islamic social finance, fintech innovation, digital transformation and Islamic capital markets.
Islamic Finance Review is pleased to welcome Ferns Software as the Technology Sponsor of GIEFC 2026, recognizing the growing importance of technology and digital innovation in advancing the global Islamic and ethical finance industry.
The conference will also provide opportunities for academics and researchers to present their paper and exchange ideas. In collaboration with the Journal of Islamic Banking, Economics and Policy (JIBEP), selected research contributors will be invited to submit extended papers for consideration through the journal's editorial screening and peer-review process.
Reflecting IFR's commitment to education and social responsibility, any conference surplus will be reinvested through the IFR Publishing Waqf Fund to support students, early-career researchers, affordable participation and open-access academic publishing.
Commenting on the conference, Dr. Faiza Raza, Editor-in-Chief of Islamic Finance Review (IFR), Business & Finance Lecturer and Researcher in Islamic Finance at Scholars School System, London, stated: "Islamic and ethical finance have an increasingly important role to play in addressing global economic challenges and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable financial future. Through GIEFC 2026, we aim to bring together scholars, industry professionals and policymakers to exchange knowledge, strengthen international collaboration and explore practical opportunities for the development of the global Islamic finance industry. We also remain committed to promoting research, education and social impact through our academic and Waqf initiatives."
GIEFC 2026 welcomes academics, financial institutions, Islamic finance professionals, Shariah scholars, researchers, policymakers, corporate organizations and international delegates. Both in-person participation in London and online attendance will be available. For more details visit:
About Islamic Finance Review (IFR)
Under the theme "Islamic & Ethical Finance for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Economies," the conference will provide an international platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration and discussions on the evolving role of Islamic and ethical finance in promoting financial inclusion, sustainable development and economic prosperity.
The conference will explore key areas including Islamic banking and finance, Shariah governance, sustainable finance, Islamic social finance, fintech innovation, digital transformation and Islamic capital markets.
Islamic Finance Review is pleased to welcome Ferns Software as the Technology Sponsor of GIEFC 2026, recognizing the growing importance of technology and digital innovation in advancing the global Islamic and ethical finance industry.
The conference will also provide opportunities for academics and researchers to present their paper and exchange ideas. In collaboration with the Journal of Islamic Banking, Economics and Policy (JIBEP), selected research contributors will be invited to submit extended papers for consideration through the journal's editorial screening and peer-review process.
Reflecting IFR's commitment to education and social responsibility, any conference surplus will be reinvested through the IFR Publishing Waqf Fund to support students, early-career researchers, affordable participation and open-access academic publishing.
Commenting on the conference, Dr. Faiza Raza, Editor-in-Chief of Islamic Finance Review (IFR), Business & Finance Lecturer and Researcher in Islamic Finance at Scholars School System, London, stated: "Islamic and ethical finance have an increasingly important role to play in addressing global economic challenges and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable financial future. Through GIEFC 2026, we aim to bring together scholars, industry professionals and policymakers to exchange knowledge, strengthen international collaboration and explore practical opportunities for the development of the global Islamic finance industry. We also remain committed to promoting research, education and social impact through our academic and Waqf initiatives."
GIEFC 2026 welcomes academics, financial institutions, Islamic finance professionals, Shariah scholars, researchers, policymakers, corporate organizations and international delegates. Both in-person participation in London and online attendance will be available. For more details visit:
About Islamic Finance Review (IFR)
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