Akshar Yoga Kendraa Launches ‘Bharath Yoga Kranti’, a National Mission to Train One Million Yoga Teachers by 2030
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
First phase to offer 1,500 fully funded scholarships for a 45-day residential Yoga teacher training programme in Bengaluru, covering education, accommodation, meals and professional certification
Bengaluru, 5 November 2026: Akshar Yoga Kendraa, under the leadership of its Founder, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, has announced the launch of ‘Bharath Yoga Kranti’, a nationwide initiative aimed at making professional Yoga education accessible to individuals across India, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. With the vision of preparing one million professionally trained Yoga teachers by 2030, the initiative seeks to combine Yoga education, mental well-being, skill development and livelihood opportunities to contribute towards building a healthier and more empowered nation.
As part of its first phase, the initiative will provide 1,500 fully funded scholarships to deserving individuals, enabling them to undergo an intensive 45-day residential professional Yoga teacher training programme in Bengaluru. The programme will be offered completely free of cost, with Akshar Yoga Kendraa taking responsibility for accommodation, nutritious meals, clothing, study materials, Yoga equipment, professional training, assessments and certification upon successful completion. Participants will also receive career guidance, job placement assistance and entrepreneurship support to help them pursue sustainable livelihoods in the growing wellness sector.
The training will combine theoretical education with practical experience, covering traditional Yoga practices, mental well-being, holistic health, teaching methodologies and professional development. Participants will receive guidance from experienced Yoga Masters and professional instructors across Akshar Yoga Kendraa's training facilities in Bengaluru, including PURANTHA by Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the Akshar Yoga Research Centre and the Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE).
Speaking on the initiative, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “Yoga is one of India's greatest contributions to the world, and we believe its knowledge and benefits should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of their economic background. Through Bharath Yoga Kranti, our vision is to empower individuals with professional skills, create meaningful livelihood opportunities and build a new generation of Yoga teachers who can contribute to society. Our mission to prepare one million Yoga teachers by 2030 is a step towards taking Yoga education to every corner of the country and building a healthier, stronger and more self-reliant India.”
Akshar Yoga Kendraa holds the designation of Leading Yoga Institution from the Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Under the leadership of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the institution has achieved 42 Guinness World Records, trained more than 50,000 Yoga teachers and reached over 20 million learners, with a presence spanning more than 80 countries. The institution has extensive experience in professional Yoga education, research, wellness and teacher development.
Beyond professional training, Bharath Yoga Kranti seeks to address the growing importance of preventive healthcare, mental well-being and employment-oriented skill development. By enabling individuals to become qualified Yoga teachers, the initiative aims to create opportunities for economic independence while expanding access to Yoga and wellness education within communities across India.
Envisioned under the theme ‘New India. New Energy. New Future.’, Bharath Yoga Kranti represents a long-term commitment towards accessible Yoga education and individual empowerment. Through its ambitious mission of training one million Yoga teachers by 2030, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to develop a nationwide network of skilled professionals who can take the benefits of Yoga, holistic health and mental well-being to communities across India and the world.
First phase to offer 1,500 fully funded scholarships for a 45-day residential Yoga teacher training programme in Bengaluru, covering education, accommodation, meals and professional certification
Bengaluru, 5 November 2026: Akshar Yoga Kendraa, under the leadership of its Founder, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, has announced the launch of ‘Bharath Yoga Kranti’, a nationwide initiative aimed at making professional Yoga education accessible to individuals across India, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. With the vision of preparing one million professionally trained Yoga teachers by 2030, the initiative seeks to combine Yoga education, mental well-being, skill development and livelihood opportunities to contribute towards building a healthier and more empowered nation.
As part of its first phase, the initiative will provide 1,500 fully funded scholarships to deserving individuals, enabling them to undergo an intensive 45-day residential professional Yoga teacher training programme in Bengaluru. The programme will be offered completely free of cost, with Akshar Yoga Kendraa taking responsibility for accommodation, nutritious meals, clothing, study materials, Yoga equipment, professional training, assessments and certification upon successful completion. Participants will also receive career guidance, job placement assistance and entrepreneurship support to help them pursue sustainable livelihoods in the growing wellness sector.
The training will combine theoretical education with practical experience, covering traditional Yoga practices, mental well-being, holistic health, teaching methodologies and professional development. Participants will receive guidance from experienced Yoga Masters and professional instructors across Akshar Yoga Kendraa's training facilities in Bengaluru, including PURANTHA by Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the Akshar Yoga Research Centre and the Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE).
Speaking on the initiative, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “Yoga is one of India's greatest contributions to the world, and we believe its knowledge and benefits should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of their economic background. Through Bharath Yoga Kranti, our vision is to empower individuals with professional skills, create meaningful livelihood opportunities and build a new generation of Yoga teachers who can contribute to society. Our mission to prepare one million Yoga teachers by 2030 is a step towards taking Yoga education to every corner of the country and building a healthier, stronger and more self-reliant India.”
Akshar Yoga Kendraa holds the designation of Leading Yoga Institution from the Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Under the leadership of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the institution has achieved 42 Guinness World Records, trained more than 50,000 Yoga teachers and reached over 20 million learners, with a presence spanning more than 80 countries. The institution has extensive experience in professional Yoga education, research, wellness and teacher development.
Beyond professional training, Bharath Yoga Kranti seeks to address the growing importance of preventive healthcare, mental well-being and employment-oriented skill development. By enabling individuals to become qualified Yoga teachers, the initiative aims to create opportunities for economic independence while expanding access to Yoga and wellness education within communities across India.
Envisioned under the theme ‘New India. New Energy. New Future.’, Bharath Yoga Kranti represents a long-term commitment towards accessible Yoga education and individual empowerment. Through its ambitious mission of training one million Yoga teachers by 2030, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to develop a nationwide network of skilled professionals who can take the benefits of Yoga, holistic health and mental well-being to communities across India and the world.
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