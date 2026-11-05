Beyond Mithai Boxes: Unique Festive Gifting Ideas to Make This Diwali Special
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Diwali gifting has always been about sharing happiness, warmth and a little sweetness with the people who matter. While traditional mithai boxes continue to be a festive favourite, gifting choices have evolved to include gourmet chocolates, dry-fruit assortments, regional delicacies and thoughtfully curated hampers. Whether you are visiting family, exchanging gifts with friends or looking for something special for colleagues, there are plenty of options that go beyond the usual box of sweets. This Diwali, explore these ten gifting options that bring together traditional flavours and contemporary indulgences.
1. Mast Banarasi Paan – Royal Gold Paan Pack (5 Gold Paans)
Adding an exclusive touch to festive gifting, Mast Banarasi Paan's Royal Gold Paan Pack brings together five specially curated Gold Paans in an elegant gifting format. Combining the richness of Banarasi paan traditions with a distinctive presentation, the collection is designed for those looking to make their festive exchanges more memorable. Whether gifted to family members, special guests or someone who appreciates unique Indian flavours, this selection offers an interesting alternative to conventional festive hampers.
Price: ₹3,499
2. Haldiram's – Badam Katli with Diya
A classic Indian sweet that has remained a favourite across generations, Haldiram's Badam Katli brings together a rich nutty flavour and the characteristic smooth texture associated with katli. The festive pack pairs this traditional mithai with a decorative diya, making it a thoughtful choice for Diwali visits and family celebrations. Its familiar taste and festive presentation make it a suitable alternative to conventional gift boxes.
Price: ₹600 (250 g pack with medium diya)
3. Bikanervala – Assorted Panchratan Sweet Box
For those who believe that Diwali is incomplete without a variety of traditional mithai, Bikanervala's Assorted Panchratan Sweet Box offers an assortment of five different preparations. The collection features Kaju Burfi, Khoya Kesar, Special Pinni, Moong Dal Burfi and Khoya Pista Burfi, bringing together different textures and flavours in one box. From the richness of kaju and khoya-based sweets to the distinctive taste of moong dal and pinni, the assortment offers a selection that caters to different festive preferences.
Price: ₹852
4. ITC Hotels – Ritvah's Signature Mithai Box of 24
Giving traditional Indian mithai an interesting contemporary interpretation, ITC Hotels' Ritvah collection brings together familiar ingredients in distinctive combinations. Its Signature Mithai Box of 24 features creations such as Hazelnut Besan Laddoo, Badaam Jowar Laddoo, Pista Pumpkin Seed Burfi, Badaam Khajur Barfi and Kaju Cranberry Sheer. With combinations that bring together nuts, grains, fruits and spices, the collection is suited to those who enjoy exploring new interpretations of traditional desserts.
Price: ₹2,399
5. Cadbury Celebrations – Choco Mithai Squares
Bringing together two familiar festive indulgences, Cadbury Celebrations' Choco Mithai Squares offer an interesting combination of chocolate and Indian mithai-inspired flavours. While traditional mithai continues to be a favourite during Diwali, chocolate-based sweets have also found their place in contemporary festive gifting. This collection offers an alternative to conventional sweet boxes through its chocolate-inspired mithai assortment.
Price: ₹198.60 (108 g pack)
6. Ferrero Rocher – Gift Box of 16
Known for its distinctive combination of chocolate, hazelnuts and crispy wafer layers, Ferrero Rocher's Gift Box of 16 is a familiar favourite among chocolate enthusiasts. Each individually wrapped chocolate features a roasted hazelnut at its centre, surrounded by smooth chocolate cream and a crisp wafer coating. The signature golden packaging also makes the collection an attractive addition to festive gifting baskets.
Price: ₹443 (200 g pack)
7. Amul – Rejoice Gift Pack
Amul's Rejoice Gift Pack brings together a selection of chocolate varieties, offering a range of flavours in one convenient box. The assortment includes Dark, Milk, Fruit and Nut, Bindaaz, Dark Passion, Almond Bar and Chocozoo. With different chocolate varieties brought together in a single collection, it gives recipients the opportunity to explore multiple flavours rather than receiving just one type of chocolate.
Price: ₹126 (175 g pack)
8. FNP – Mithai Map of India
Taking inspiration from India's diverse culinary traditions, FNP's Mithai Map of India brings regional Indian sweets into the festive gifting conversation. India's different regions are known for their distinctive mithai, ingredients and traditional preparations, and this gifting concept celebrates that diversity through a curated selection. It is an interesting alternative for those who enjoy discovering regional food specialities and want their festive gifts to offer something beyond the usual kaju katli or laddoo assortment.
Price: ₹1,699
9. IGP – Golden Diwali Feast
For those who enjoy a combination of sweet and savoury treats, IGP's Golden Diwali Feast brings together an assortment designed for festive sharing. The hamper features California pistachios, roasted cashews, chocolate popcorn, pepper cashews, truffle potato chips and butterscotch jar cake. From nut-based snacks and savoury bites to a sweet dessert offering, the assortment creates a mix of different flavours and textures.
Price: ₹6,495
10. Bikanervala – Gift Hamper Small
Bringing together traditional Indian snacks and familiar contemporary treats, Bikanervala's Gift Hamper Small offers a convenient festive gifting option. With its curated selection of treats, the hamper is suitable for households with varied food preferences. Whether it is placed on the dining table for guests or shared with family during festive evenings, it offers a mix of options for different occasions.
Price: ₹1,619
Diwali gifting has always been about sharing happiness, warmth and a little sweetness with the people who matter. While traditional mithai boxes continue to be a festive favourite, gifting choices have evolved to include gourmet chocolates, dry-fruit assortments, regional delicacies and thoughtfully curated hampers. Whether you are visiting family, exchanging gifts with friends or looking for something special for colleagues, there are plenty of options that go beyond the usual box of sweets. This Diwali, explore these ten gifting options that bring together traditional flavours and contemporary indulgences.
1. Mast Banarasi Paan – Royal Gold Paan Pack (5 Gold Paans)
Adding an exclusive touch to festive gifting, Mast Banarasi Paan's Royal Gold Paan Pack brings together five specially curated Gold Paans in an elegant gifting format. Combining the richness of Banarasi paan traditions with a distinctive presentation, the collection is designed for those looking to make their festive exchanges more memorable. Whether gifted to family members, special guests or someone who appreciates unique Indian flavours, this selection offers an interesting alternative to conventional festive hampers.
Price: ₹3,499
2. Haldiram's – Badam Katli with Diya
A classic Indian sweet that has remained a favourite across generations, Haldiram's Badam Katli brings together a rich nutty flavour and the characteristic smooth texture associated with katli. The festive pack pairs this traditional mithai with a decorative diya, making it a thoughtful choice for Diwali visits and family celebrations. Its familiar taste and festive presentation make it a suitable alternative to conventional gift boxes.
Price: ₹600 (250 g pack with medium diya)
3. Bikanervala – Assorted Panchratan Sweet Box
For those who believe that Diwali is incomplete without a variety of traditional mithai, Bikanervala's Assorted Panchratan Sweet Box offers an assortment of five different preparations. The collection features Kaju Burfi, Khoya Kesar, Special Pinni, Moong Dal Burfi and Khoya Pista Burfi, bringing together different textures and flavours in one box. From the richness of kaju and khoya-based sweets to the distinctive taste of moong dal and pinni, the assortment offers a selection that caters to different festive preferences.
Price: ₹852
4. ITC Hotels – Ritvah's Signature Mithai Box of 24
Giving traditional Indian mithai an interesting contemporary interpretation, ITC Hotels' Ritvah collection brings together familiar ingredients in distinctive combinations. Its Signature Mithai Box of 24 features creations such as Hazelnut Besan Laddoo, Badaam Jowar Laddoo, Pista Pumpkin Seed Burfi, Badaam Khajur Barfi and Kaju Cranberry Sheer. With combinations that bring together nuts, grains, fruits and spices, the collection is suited to those who enjoy exploring new interpretations of traditional desserts.
Price: ₹2,399
5. Cadbury Celebrations – Choco Mithai Squares
Bringing together two familiar festive indulgences, Cadbury Celebrations' Choco Mithai Squares offer an interesting combination of chocolate and Indian mithai-inspired flavours. While traditional mithai continues to be a favourite during Diwali, chocolate-based sweets have also found their place in contemporary festive gifting. This collection offers an alternative to conventional sweet boxes through its chocolate-inspired mithai assortment.
Price: ₹198.60 (108 g pack)
6. Ferrero Rocher – Gift Box of 16
Known for its distinctive combination of chocolate, hazelnuts and crispy wafer layers, Ferrero Rocher's Gift Box of 16 is a familiar favourite among chocolate enthusiasts. Each individually wrapped chocolate features a roasted hazelnut at its centre, surrounded by smooth chocolate cream and a crisp wafer coating. The signature golden packaging also makes the collection an attractive addition to festive gifting baskets.
Price: ₹443 (200 g pack)
7. Amul – Rejoice Gift Pack
Amul's Rejoice Gift Pack brings together a selection of chocolate varieties, offering a range of flavours in one convenient box. The assortment includes Dark, Milk, Fruit and Nut, Bindaaz, Dark Passion, Almond Bar and Chocozoo. With different chocolate varieties brought together in a single collection, it gives recipients the opportunity to explore multiple flavours rather than receiving just one type of chocolate.
Price: ₹126 (175 g pack)
8. FNP – Mithai Map of India
Taking inspiration from India's diverse culinary traditions, FNP's Mithai Map of India brings regional Indian sweets into the festive gifting conversation. India's different regions are known for their distinctive mithai, ingredients and traditional preparations, and this gifting concept celebrates that diversity through a curated selection. It is an interesting alternative for those who enjoy discovering regional food specialities and want their festive gifts to offer something beyond the usual kaju katli or laddoo assortment.
Price: ₹1,699
9. IGP – Golden Diwali Feast
For those who enjoy a combination of sweet and savoury treats, IGP's Golden Diwali Feast brings together an assortment designed for festive sharing. The hamper features California pistachios, roasted cashews, chocolate popcorn, pepper cashews, truffle potato chips and butterscotch jar cake. From nut-based snacks and savoury bites to a sweet dessert offering, the assortment creates a mix of different flavours and textures.
Price: ₹6,495
10. Bikanervala – Gift Hamper Small
Bringing together traditional Indian snacks and familiar contemporary treats, Bikanervala's Gift Hamper Small offers a convenient festive gifting option. With its curated selection of treats, the hamper is suitable for households with varied food preferences. Whether it is placed on the dining table for guests or shared with family during festive evenings, it offers a mix of options for different occasions.
Price: ₹1,619
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