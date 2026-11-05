IDeaS to Convene Third Resorts Revenue Council as Resort Operators Accelerate Commercial Strategy Evolution
(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Nov. 5, 2026 — IDeaS, a SAS company and the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, today announced it will reconvene its Resorts Revenue Council on February 10th, 2027 at the SUNRISE Arabian Beach Resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The event will bring together commercial leaders from resort organizations, technology providers, and industry experts from the Egyptian Hotels Association as well as the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International – Egypt (HSMAI) chapter to discuss emerging revenue management challenges and help inform future innovation priorities for the resort segment.
The commercial realities of modern resorts extend well beyond room revenue, requiring organizations to account for diverse accommodation types, package offerings, ancillary revenue opportunities and evolving guest behaviors. Through the Resorts Revenue Council, IDeaS continues to engage directly with resort revenue and commercial professionals to better understand the operational realities influencing strategy across the segment.
"Resorts are often at the forefront of some of the industry’s most complex commercial decisions," said Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, IDeaS. “As guest expectations and business models continue to evolve, it’s important we stay closely connected with the operators navigating those changes firsthand. The Resorts Revenue Council ensure their perspectives inform where we focus our innovation efforts.”
Originally established to create a dedicated forum for resort-focused commercial discussions, the Resorts Council provides participating organizations with an opportunity to share perspectives on emerging trends and operating challenges while helping IDeaS validate and prioritize future areas of innovation. Since the inaugural Resorts Revenue Council meeting, IDeaS has continued to advance capabilities designed to support increasingly sophisticated resort commercial strategies, including enhancements that help organizations better manage:
•Complex inventory types and accommodation configurations
•Package, all-inclusive and per-person pricing structures
•Forecasting for longer stays and changing booking patterns
•Balancing negotiated group and transient demand
•Profitability considerations beyond room revenue alone
•Competitive pricing visibility for resort-specific market conditions
•Strategic trade-offs between occupancy, rate and profitability
As resorts increasingly look beyond traditional room-rate optimization, commercial teams are seeking greater visibility into the full value of the guest relationship, including ancillary revenue streams, package performance and overall profitability.
"Many resorts already have access to strong demand," Nagalia added. "The opportunity lies in understanding how to optimize the value of that demand across the full guest journey. Revenue management continues to evolve from focusing primarily on room pricing toward supporting more informed commercial decisions across the organization."
The February Resorts Revenue Council meeting in Sharm al Sheikh, Egypt will continue IDeaS' commitment to incorporating client insights into its resort innovation strategy while helping ensure future developments reflect the realities of modern resort operations.
Resort operators interested in joining the in-person discussion can sign up by visiting the Resorts Revenue Council registration page.
The commercial realities of modern resorts extend well beyond room revenue, requiring organizations to account for diverse accommodation types, package offerings, ancillary revenue opportunities and evolving guest behaviors. Through the Resorts Revenue Council, IDeaS continues to engage directly with resort revenue and commercial professionals to better understand the operational realities influencing strategy across the segment.
"Resorts are often at the forefront of some of the industry’s most complex commercial decisions," said Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, IDeaS. “As guest expectations and business models continue to evolve, it’s important we stay closely connected with the operators navigating those changes firsthand. The Resorts Revenue Council ensure their perspectives inform where we focus our innovation efforts.”
Originally established to create a dedicated forum for resort-focused commercial discussions, the Resorts Council provides participating organizations with an opportunity to share perspectives on emerging trends and operating challenges while helping IDeaS validate and prioritize future areas of innovation. Since the inaugural Resorts Revenue Council meeting, IDeaS has continued to advance capabilities designed to support increasingly sophisticated resort commercial strategies, including enhancements that help organizations better manage:
•Complex inventory types and accommodation configurations
•Package, all-inclusive and per-person pricing structures
•Forecasting for longer stays and changing booking patterns
•Balancing negotiated group and transient demand
•Profitability considerations beyond room revenue alone
•Competitive pricing visibility for resort-specific market conditions
•Strategic trade-offs between occupancy, rate and profitability
As resorts increasingly look beyond traditional room-rate optimization, commercial teams are seeking greater visibility into the full value of the guest relationship, including ancillary revenue streams, package performance and overall profitability.
"Many resorts already have access to strong demand," Nagalia added. "The opportunity lies in understanding how to optimize the value of that demand across the full guest journey. Revenue management continues to evolve from focusing primarily on room pricing toward supporting more informed commercial decisions across the organization."
The February Resorts Revenue Council meeting in Sharm al Sheikh, Egypt will continue IDeaS' commitment to incorporating client insights into its resort innovation strategy while helping ensure future developments reflect the realities of modern resort operations.
Resort operators interested in joining the in-person discussion can sign up by visiting the Resorts Revenue Council registration page.
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