Christmas Village, Santa’s Grotto, and Motown New Year’s Eve Headline Festive Season at Trump International Golf Club Dubai

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 04, 2026: Trump International Golf Club Dubai has announced its festive programme, bringing a Christmas Village, Santa’s Grotto, children’s activities and seasonal dining to DAMAC Hills from November 29 to December 31. Highlights include three weekends of Christmas Village celebrations, Christmas Day brunch, a Motown-themed New Year’s Eve event featuring The Exclusives, and a fireworks display at midnight to celebrate the new year.

Christmas Village

Running across three December weekends, starting from December 4, the Christmas Village will bring together seasonal food, drinks, gifts and local crafts. Visitors can browse wooden huts beneath festoon lights, with live music, roaming characters and family entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening.

When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2pm–10pm

Passport to Christmas

Children can explore the activity village, complete Christmas challenges and collect stamps along the way with their own Passport to Christmas. Stops include the North Pole Café, Reindeer Food Factory, Santa’s Post Office, Elf Workshop and Elf Training Camp, alongside a Christmas treasure hunt.

Price: AED 100 per child’s passport

Santa’s Grotto

Children can meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and take home a gift from his grotto. The experience runs on the same weekends as the Christmas Village, with individual time slots available to book in advance.

When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2:30pm–6:30pm

Price: AED 75 per child

Bookings: Advance booking and payment required to confirm a time slot

Festive Wreath-Making Workshops

Two guided workshops let guests create a festive wreath to take home. The daytime session includes a wool wreath decorated with handmade felt details and seasonal accessories, plus tea, coffee, and a festive treat.

The evening workshop combines pine foliage, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, wool, and felt, and includes a glass of Prosecco or a festive mocktail. Both sessions include materials and expert guidance.

When: Sunday, November 29, 10am–noon; Wednesday, December 2, 7.30pm–9.30pm

Price: AED 395 per person

Bookings: Advance booking required

Festive Takeaway

For those celebrating at home, the Club will prepare roasted festive turkey or honey-roast ham with traditional trimmings, ready to collect and serve.

Collection: December 24 and 25; collection only

Orders: Advance booking required. Orders are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Christmas Day Brunch

Christmas Day brunch will feature a festive buffet, live food and drink stations, live music and a Christmas choir. A dedicated children’s corner will entertain younger guests.

When: Friday, December 25, 1pm–4.30pm

Price: AED 895 for guests; AED 795 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five

Bookings: Advance booking required

Midnight in Motown: New Year’s Eve

The Club will welcome 2027 with Midnight in Motown, an evening of live entertainment from The Exclusives, dancing and a midnight fireworks display. Guests can dress up for the occasion, with cabana packages available for groups of up to 12.

When: Thursday, December 31, 7.30pm–1.30am

Price: AED 1,200 for guests; AED 1,100 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five

VIP Cabana package: AED 18,000 for up to 12 people with a dedicated host and four Champagne bottles

Dress code: Dress to impress

Bookings: Advance booking required

All celebrations take place at Trump International Golf Club Dubai, DAMAC Hills. For bookings and further information, call or visit trumpgolfdubai.com/festive-celebrations



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