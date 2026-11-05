Emma Stone’s Bugonia Leads Six Exclusive Movie Releases on TOD by beIN This November
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – November 5, 2026: Six films arrive exclusively on TOD by beIN this November, bringing together award-winning filmmakers and some of your favourite cast members. So, whether you’re in the mood for a dark comedy, a heartfelt drama, an animated adventure, or a good scare, there’s something to add to your watchlist this month.
1. Bugonia
Genre: Comedy / Crime
Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is an alien plotting to destroy Earth. What begins as their attempt to save humanity turns into a tense confrontation driven by paranoia and increasingly bizarre beliefs.
Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Bugonia reunites Stone with director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for their collaborations on Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.
2. M3GAN 2.0
Genre: Action / Thriller
Two years after M3GAN's violent rampage, her creator Gemma discovers that the technology behind the dangerous AI doll has been stolen and used to develop Amelia, a military-grade weapon.
With Amelia posing a new threat, Gemma makes the risky decision to bring M3GAN back to stop her. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return for the sequel, directed by Gerard Johnstone, which takes the story into a new confrontation between two powerful AI creations.
3. Hamnet
Genre: Drama / Biography
Set in 16th-century England, Hamnet follows Agnes and her husband, William Shakespeare, as they build a family together. Their lives are changed by a devastating loss, with the film exploring how grief affects their relationship and family.
Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, the film offers a personal look at the family life of one of history's most famous playwrights.
4. The Bad Guys 2
Genre: Animation / Action
The Bad Guys have turned over a new leaf, but leaving their criminal past behind is proving harder than expected. As they struggle to earn the public's trust, an all-female gang of criminals forces them out of retirement for one last job.
Sam Rockwell and Marc Maron return to voice the characters in the animated sequel, directed by Pierre Perifel, as the gang finds itself caught between its old habits and its attempts to do the right thing.
5. Black Phone 2
Genre: Horror / Thriller
Finn is now 17 and still dealing with the trauma of his captivity. When his sister begins receiving mysterious phone calls in her dreams and seeing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp, the siblings find themselves drawn into another disturbing mystery.
Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames return in the sequel, directed by Scott Derrickson, which continues the story of the mysterious black phone.
6. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Genre: Horror / Thriller
One year after the terrifying events at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Abby runs away to reconnect with her animatronic friends. Her return uncovers secrets about Freddy's origins and releases a danger that has remained hidden for decades.
Starring Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio, the sequel is directed by Emma Tammi and expands the mystery surrounding the haunted entertainment venue.
All six films will be available to stream exclusively on TOD by beIN during November.
-ENDS-
1. Bugonia
Genre: Comedy / Crime
Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is an alien plotting to destroy Earth. What begins as their attempt to save humanity turns into a tense confrontation driven by paranoia and increasingly bizarre beliefs.
Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Bugonia reunites Stone with director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for their collaborations on Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.
2. M3GAN 2.0
Genre: Action / Thriller
Two years after M3GAN's violent rampage, her creator Gemma discovers that the technology behind the dangerous AI doll has been stolen and used to develop Amelia, a military-grade weapon.
With Amelia posing a new threat, Gemma makes the risky decision to bring M3GAN back to stop her. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return for the sequel, directed by Gerard Johnstone, which takes the story into a new confrontation between two powerful AI creations.
3. Hamnet
Genre: Drama / Biography
Set in 16th-century England, Hamnet follows Agnes and her husband, William Shakespeare, as they build a family together. Their lives are changed by a devastating loss, with the film exploring how grief affects their relationship and family.
Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, the film offers a personal look at the family life of one of history's most famous playwrights.
4. The Bad Guys 2
Genre: Animation / Action
The Bad Guys have turned over a new leaf, but leaving their criminal past behind is proving harder than expected. As they struggle to earn the public's trust, an all-female gang of criminals forces them out of retirement for one last job.
Sam Rockwell and Marc Maron return to voice the characters in the animated sequel, directed by Pierre Perifel, as the gang finds itself caught between its old habits and its attempts to do the right thing.
5. Black Phone 2
Genre: Horror / Thriller
Finn is now 17 and still dealing with the trauma of his captivity. When his sister begins receiving mysterious phone calls in her dreams and seeing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp, the siblings find themselves drawn into another disturbing mystery.
Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames return in the sequel, directed by Scott Derrickson, which continues the story of the mysterious black phone.
6. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Genre: Horror / Thriller
One year after the terrifying events at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Abby runs away to reconnect with her animatronic friends. Her return uncovers secrets about Freddy's origins and releases a danger that has remained hidden for decades.
Starring Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio, the sequel is directed by Emma Tammi and expands the mystery surrounding the haunted entertainment venue.
All six films will be available to stream exclusively on TOD by beIN during November.
-ENDS-
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