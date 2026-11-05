Ribbon Bio's Mirominetm DNA Assembly Kit Named“DNA Synthesis Solution Of The Year” In 2026 Biotech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that the MiroMineTM DNA Assembly Kit from Ribbon Bio, the DNA synthesis company, has won“DNA Synthesis Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Ribbon Bio's MiroMineTM DNA Assembly Kit enables researchers to build sequence-correct molecules up to 7 kb directly in their own laboratories without bacterial cloning. The kit integrates Ribbon Bio's proprietary DNA assembly and molecular mining technology into a quality-controlled, entirely cell-free workflow. MiroMineTM eliminates bacterial cloning, mitigating the need for transformation, colony screening, and iterative troubleshooting. The resulting DNA is free from bacterial genomic DNA and endotoxins, providing cleaner starting material for sensitive downstream applications and reducing DNA timelines from months to weeks, and accelerating design-build-test cycles.

In addition, proprietary enzymes and Ribbon's tailored protocols built from its proprietary algorithms come with the kit. Researchers can begin DNA assembly requiring only common laboratory equipment since MiroMineTM enables researchers to start assembling DNA directly in-house without specialized instrumentation. Scientists are able to produce high-quality DNA sequences from their own benchtop without vendor timelines. The kit provides research teams with the freedom, confidentiality, and independence to experiment with complex DNA constructs or sensitive sequences.

“Thank you to BioTech Breakthrough for the 'DNA Synthesis Solution of the Year' award. MiroMineTM was developed to make DNA design and assembly more accessible, representing a step forward in our mission of democratizing access to complex DNA and putting greater control directly into the hands of scientists,” said Jodi Barrientos, CEO of Ribbon Bio.“As advances in human, animal, and planetary health are increasingly constrained by access to DNA, we believe cell‐free technologies like MiroMineTM are integral to removing that bottleneck and accelerating the progress towards scalable scientific innovation for a healthier population and planet.”

The life sciences and biotechnology sector is rapidly redefining how diseases are discovered, diagnosed and treated, transforming one of the world's most critical industries. From genomics and gene editing to AI-powered drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and advanced bioprocessing, biotechnology is delivering faster breakthroughs, more personalized care and better outcomes for patients around the world.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

“Ribbon Bio's MiroMineTM DNA Assembly Kit is transforming the assembly of long and complex DNA. Traditional DNA workflows require bacterial cloning, resulting in an ongoing risk of contamination. The multi-step process is also time-consuming, with sequence space limitations. Smaller biopharma and synthetic biology communities are challenged by friction from iterative design cycles and a long path from concept to experiment,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“By bringing cell-free DNA manufacturing directly to the lab bench, MiroMineTM accelerates the journey from digital sequence to experimental validation while giving researchers more control over their timelines and the DNA they can build. Its flexible, automation-ready format and ability to accommodate challenging sequences make advanced DNA assembly more accessible, scalable, and reliable.”

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a cell-free DNA assembly company, transforming access to high-fidelity DNA molecules. By producing DNA independent of bacterial-mediated processes, Ribbon sidesteps many of the limitations inherent to traditional plasmid-based approaches, delivering purer DNA without endotoxin contamination, faster production timelines, and greater reliability at scale. This cell-free approach unlocks a new level of freedom and flexibility, enabling researchers and developers to access DNA molecules of unprecedented length, structure, and complexity, eliminating long-standing bottlenecks which constrain innovation. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep manufacturing expertise, Ribbon is democratizing the use of synthetic DNA, ensuring its place as a foundational tool for next-generation science that will improve the health of both humanity, and the planet. For more information, visit us at .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

BioTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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