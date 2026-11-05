Algo8 Signs Plantbrain Deployment Contract With Major Indian Fertilizer And Chemicals Producer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial plant deployment targets reduced excess nutrient use, with potential to expand across a customer operating more than ten production units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) (" Algo8 " or the " Company "), an Industrial AI company, has signed an agreement with a major Indian fertilizer and chemicals producer to deploy its PlantBrainTM predictive quality intelligence platform at an initial customer plant (the“ Purchase Order”). The deployment aims to help the customer reduce excess nutrient use while maintaining product specifications.

Pursuant to the Purchase Order, the customer will pay Algo8 AI Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, an aggregate of INR$6,500,000 (approximately C$96,000), payable in lump sums upon the completion of certain milestones as set out in the Purchase Order. The engagement is expected to be completed by April 2027.

The customer is a publicly listed Indian enterprise with annual revenue of approximately C$1.2 billion. It operates more than ten fertilizer and chemical production units across two manufacturing sites, producing ammonia, urea, complex fertilizers, nitric acid and other industrial chemicals.

The engagement follows the same path Algo8 takes with every new customer; it begins with a paid diagnostic and blueprint, moves to deployment at a first plant, and then scales across the customer's other plants as results are proven out.

Deployment Scope

The initial engagement is focused on improving nutrient-quality control at the first plant. PlantBrainTM will use operational and laboratory data to forecast product-quality variations, identify the operating conditions behind those variations and help plant personnel make decisions to maintain product specifications.

The contracted program encompasses:



Development of machine-learning models to forecast nitrogen content, phosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) content and the nitrogen-to-phosphorus pentoxide (N:P2O5) ratio.

Analysis of operating conditions to identify opportunities to improve material utilisation and process consistency.

Offline model validation, live deployment and site acceptance testing. Post-deployment support.



PlantBrainTM will connect to the plant's existing control infrastructure without requiring replacement of existing equipment. The platform will provide decision support to plant personnel; it will not directly change settings in distributed control systems or programmable logic controllers.

Measurable Performance Target

The program targets a reduction of at least 0.15 percentage points in mean nitrogen giveaway-the excess nitrogen content above the required product specification-subject to agreed baseline conditions and performance validation. Additional performance parameters address nitrogen variability, under-specification risk, phosphorus pentoxide giveaway and verification of financial benefits.

Reducing excess nutrient content while maintaining product specifications is intended to improve material utilisation and manufacturing efficiency, with potential to lower production costs. Actual operational and financial benefits will depend on production volumes, baseline performance and operating conditions.

Potential Expansion Opportunity

The customer's broader operating footprint comprises more than ten production units across two manufacturing sites, providing a potential path for additional PlantBrainTM deployments. Following deployment and evaluation of results at the initial plant, the customer may consider applying PlantBrainTM to additional facilities and use cases, including process optimisation, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, yield and throughput.

No expansion beyond the initial plant is currently contracted. Any additional deployment would be subject to results at the first plant and separate commercial agreements.

“This contract gives us the opportunity to demonstrate PlantBrain's value against a measurable operating target at a major industrial customer,” said Brandon Kou, President of Algo8.“Our initial focus is to help the plant reduce excess nutrient use while maintaining product quality. Successful delivery could provide a foundation for further deployments across the customer's operations, subject to demonstrated results and separate commercial agreements.”

About Algo8 AI Inc.

Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) is an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company. Its Industrial AI Operating System, anchored by the flagship PlantBrainTM platform, connects the operational and business systems customers already use to turn industrial data into decisions and actions. Manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators use it to optimize production scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy use and throughput. The platform is delivered to customers globally, from initial diagnostic through deployment and ongoing support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Algo8 AI Inc.

Brandon Kou

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations

Phone: 416-827-8761

Email:...

Website: algo8.ai/investors

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated implementation, the stages of the customer engagement, the potential expansion to additional plants or production units, targeted performance improvements, potential operational and financial benefits of the Purchase Order, future platform development, the timeline of the engagement and the applicability of Algo8's technologies to additional industrial use cases, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects”,“intends” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or“will” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including, among other things, that the deployment will help the customer reduce excess nutrient use while maintaining product specifications, the engagement will improve nutrient-quality control in the first plant, PlantBrainTM will operate as expected and provide the anticipated benefits to the customer, the program will achieve its target reduction of at least 0.15 percentage points in mean nitrogen giveaway, the customer will make the required payments under the Purchase Order, the engagement will be completed by April 2027 and the program will lead to the potential expansion to additional plants or production units and result in further deployments across the customer's operations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, that the deployment will not help the customer reduce excess nutrient use while maintaining product specifications, the engagement will not improve nutrient-quality control in the first plant, PlantBrainTM will not operate as expected and will not provide the anticipated benefits to the customer, the customer will not make the required payments under the Purchase Order, the engagement will not be completed by April 2027, the program will not achieve its target reduction of at least 0.15 percentage points in mean nitrogen giveaway and the program will not lead to the potential expansion to additional plants or production units or result in further deployments across the customer's operations.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.