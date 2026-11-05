From Gene Therapy To AI Drug Discovery, Sixth Annual Biotech Breakthrough Awards Names 2026 Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Program Recognizes the Biotechnology and Life Sciences Companies Redefining How Treatments Are Developed and Delivered

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of the 6th annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered.

Biotechnology now sits at the center of modern medicine. Advances in genomics, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and drug discovery powered by AI are compressing development timelines, lowering the cost of bringing new treatments to market and turning precision care into a practical reality for patients worldwide. The 2026 winners are the companies converting that scientific promise into the products, platforms and therapies at work in labs, manufacturing facilities and clinics today.

“From precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, advanced diagnostics and biomanufacturing, the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving innovation that not only accelerates research, but also reduces development costs and brings transformative treatments to market faster, while shaping the future of human health,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“These companies are showcasing the full potential of the life sciences sector through rapidly advancing technology. We are honored to highlight their solutions and achievements across such a diverse and comprehensive set of categories.”

The 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards winners include:

BioInformatics & Biomarkers

BioInformatics Company of the Year: Trailhead Biosystems

Biomarker Discovery Platform of the Year: NeuroLens®, Renew Biotechnologies

BioInformatics Solution of the Year: Excelra

BioPharma

Cardiovascular BioPharma Innovation of the Year: CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Company of the Year: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: AQVESMETM (mitapivat), Agios Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year: Courier Health

BioServices

BioServices Company of the Year: Ephicacy

BioServices Innovation of the Year: Cryoport Systems

Cell & Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy Product of the Year: GibcoTM CTSTM CompleoTM Fill and Finish System, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Overall CGT Solution Provider of the Year: VectorBuilder

Data & Analytics

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Intelligent Copay Solution, EVERSANA

Analytics Solution of the Year: Patient and Market Navigator, PurpleLab

Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: CustomerInsights.ai

Life Sciences Analytics Solution of the Year: Ypso-Ionic®, Ypso-Facto

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Foundation Model for Drug Effect Prediction, BostonGene

QC Data Management Solution of the Year: Verify, Beaconcure

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solution of the Year: Medidata Synthetic Control Arm®, Medidata

Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: GlycoKnow® Ovarian, InterVenn Biosciences

Diagnostics Company of the Year: SkylineDx

Drug Discovery & Development

Contract Research and Development Innovation Award: Champions Oncology

Drug Development Company of the Year: CytomX Therapeutics

Drug Development Innovation Award: ChemPass AITM, Evogene

Drug Discovery Innovation Award: Cytek Aurora ® Evo system, Cytek Biosciences

Drug Discovery Solution of the Year: Bunsen, Schrödinger

R&D Innovation Award: Waters XevoTM CDMS, Waters Corporation

Food Science

Food Science Innovation of the Year: mBIOTA ElementalTM Diet, mBIOTA Labs

Genomics

Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year: KRESLADITM (marnetegragene autotemcel), Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Overall Genomics Innovation of the Year: ATCC Genome Portal, ATCC

Immunology

Developmental Immunology Solution of the Year: Turn Therapeutics

Immunotherapy Solution of the Year: Bria-IMTTM, BriaCell Therapeutics

Proteomics

Proteomics Innovation of the Year: BOLD (Binding Oligo Ladder Detection), Cavidi AB

Proteomics Solution Provider of the Year: Portal Biotech

Medical Technology

Oncology Innovation of the Year: bexobrutideg (NX-5948), Nurix Therapeutics

Oncology Solution of the Year: C-Further

Nutraceuticals

Nutraceutical Innovation of the Year: 4Life Transfer Factor® Max, 4Life

Nutraceutical Product of the Year: Numin, Drink Numin

Synthetic Biology

DNA Synthesis Solution of the Year: MiroMineTM DNA Assembly Kit, Ribbon Bio

Synthetic Biology Innovation of the Year: Enzymatically produced ssDNA, 4basebio

Therapeutics

Enzyme Targeting Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: SephienceTM (sepiapterin), PTC Therapeutics

Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Spinogenix

Therapeutics Company of the Year: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Artificial Intelligence

BioTech AI Company of the Year: Prudentia Sciences

BioTech AI Innovation of the Year: ProtoPilot, Genoria AI

Industry Leadership

BioTechnology Innovation of the Year: Science 37

BioTechnology Innovator of the Year: Siren Biotechnology

BioTech Company CEO of the Year: Mike Raab, Ardelyx

Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Paragon Biosciences

Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: Veeva Basics, Veeva Systems

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life sciences and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, BioAgriculture, and more. For more information, visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

BioTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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