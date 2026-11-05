From Gene Therapy To AI Drug Discovery, Sixth Annual Biotech Breakthrough Awards Names 2026 Winners
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of the 6th annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered.
Biotechnology now sits at the center of modern medicine. Advances in genomics, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and drug discovery powered by AI are compressing development timelines, lowering the cost of bringing new treatments to market and turning precision care into a practical reality for patients worldwide. The 2026 winners are the companies converting that scientific promise into the products, platforms and therapies at work in labs, manufacturing facilities and clinics today.
“From precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, advanced diagnostics and biomanufacturing, the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving innovation that not only accelerates research, but also reduces development costs and brings transformative treatments to market faster, while shaping the future of human health,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“These companies are showcasing the full potential of the life sciences sector through rapidly advancing technology. We are honored to highlight their solutions and achievements across such a diverse and comprehensive set of categories.”
The 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards winners include:
BioInformatics & Biomarkers
BioInformatics Company of the Year: Trailhead Biosystems
Biomarker Discovery Platform of the Year: NeuroLens®, Renew Biotechnologies
BioInformatics Solution of the Year: Excelra
BioPharma
Cardiovascular BioPharma Innovation of the Year: CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma Company of the Year: Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: AQVESMETM (mitapivat), Agios Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year: Courier Health
BioServices
BioServices Company of the Year: Ephicacy
BioServices Innovation of the Year: Cryoport Systems
Cell & Gene Therapy
Cell Therapy Product of the Year: GibcoTM CTSTM CompleoTM Fill and Finish System, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Overall CGT Solution Provider of the Year: VectorBuilder
Data & Analytics
Analytics Innovation of the Year: Intelligent Copay Solution, EVERSANA
Analytics Solution of the Year: Patient and Market Navigator, PurpleLab
Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: CustomerInsights.ai
Life Sciences Analytics Solution of the Year: Ypso-Ionic®, Ypso-Facto
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Foundation Model for Drug Effect Prediction, BostonGene
QC Data Management Solution of the Year: Verify, Beaconcure
Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solution of the Year: Medidata Synthetic Control Arm®, Medidata
Diagnostics
Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: GlycoKnow® Ovarian, InterVenn Biosciences
Diagnostics Company of the Year: SkylineDx
Drug Discovery & Development
Contract Research and Development Innovation Award: Champions Oncology
Drug Development Company of the Year: CytomX Therapeutics
Drug Development Innovation Award: ChemPass AITM, Evogene
Drug Discovery Innovation Award: Cytek Aurora ® Evo system, Cytek Biosciences
Drug Discovery Solution of the Year: Bunsen, Schrödinger
R&D Innovation Award: Waters XevoTM CDMS, Waters Corporation
Food Science
Food Science Innovation of the Year: mBIOTA ElementalTM Diet, mBIOTA Labs
Genomics
Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year: KRESLADITM (marnetegragene autotemcel), Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Overall Genomics Innovation of the Year: ATCC Genome Portal, ATCC
Immunology
Developmental Immunology Solution of the Year: Turn Therapeutics
Immunotherapy Solution of the Year: Bria-IMTTM, BriaCell Therapeutics
Proteomics
Proteomics Innovation of the Year: BOLD (Binding Oligo Ladder Detection), Cavidi AB
Proteomics Solution Provider of the Year: Portal Biotech
Medical Technology
Oncology Innovation of the Year: bexobrutideg (NX-5948), Nurix Therapeutics
Oncology Solution of the Year: C-Further
Nutraceuticals
Nutraceutical Innovation of the Year: 4Life Transfer Factor® Max, 4Life
Nutraceutical Product of the Year: Numin, Drink Numin
Synthetic Biology
DNA Synthesis Solution of the Year: MiroMineTM DNA Assembly Kit, Ribbon Bio
Synthetic Biology Innovation of the Year: Enzymatically produced ssDNA, 4basebio
Therapeutics
Enzyme Targeting Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: SephienceTM (sepiapterin), PTC Therapeutics
Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Spinogenix
Therapeutics Company of the Year: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Artificial Intelligence
BioTech AI Company of the Year: Prudentia Sciences
BioTech AI Innovation of the Year: ProtoPilot, Genoria AI
Industry Leadership
BioTechnology Innovation of the Year: Science 37
BioTechnology Innovator of the Year: Siren Biotechnology
BioTech Company CEO of the Year: Mike Raab, Ardelyx
Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Paragon Biosciences
Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: Veeva Basics, Veeva Systems
About BioTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life sciences and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, BioAgriculture, and more. For more information, visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
BioTech Breakthrough Awards
949.529.4120
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