Immutep Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations At CTOS 2026 And ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress 2026
|Title
|Disease Free Survival (DFS) in Patients with Resectable Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) from Eftisarc-Neo Phase II Trial of Neoadjuvant Eftilagimod Alfa (Efti), Pembrolizumab and Radiotherapy (Rth)
|Trial
|EFTISARC-NEO (investigator-initiated Phase II; NCT06128863)
|Session category
|Poster Discussion (SESSION 6)
|First Author
|Pawel Sobczuk, MD PhD; Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
|Poster session
|19 November 2026, 04:30 p.m. KST (19 November, 06:30 p.m. AEDT)
ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress 2026
|Title
|Eftilagimod Alfa and Pembrolizumab in First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma with PD-L1 CPS <1: Final Results from the TACTI-003 Study
|Trial
|TACTI-003 Part B (Phase II; NCT04811027)
|Session category
|Poster Display session
|First Author
|Claus A. Kristensen, MD PhD, Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark
|Poster session
|14 December 2026, 17:30 GMT (15 December 2026, 4:30am AEDT)
Details of the presentations are set out below. The data will be made available on the Posters & Publications page of Immutep's website following their presentation.
About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to advance its product candidates.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.
Disclaimer
This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.
This announcement was authorised for release by the CEO of Immutep Limited.
Australian Investors/Media:
Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.
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Matthew Beck, astr partners
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