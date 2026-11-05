Veriff Introduces Presence Verification To Detect Deepfakes And Coercion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liveness detection confirms the user is a real person. Veriff Presence Verification goes further; it helps verify that a real person is physically present, interacting in this moment, and engaging without external influence.

New York, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, an enterprise identity verification platform, today launched Presence Verification, a product capability designed to answer one of digital trust's most pressing questions: Is there actually a real, present, freely participating human on the other side of this interaction?

For years, liveness detection has answered one question: is this a real face, or a photo, mask, or replayed video? That question still matters, but on its own, it no longer tells a business whether it can trust a session. A real face can belong to someone reading from a script or following instructions from a bad actor.

This product evolution comes as businesses confront a new reality online. For the first time, more than half of all web traffic is now estimated to be non-human. At the same time, generative AI has lowered the barrier to creating and executing convincing deepfakes and injection attacks. Businesses must now separate real humans from bots running scripted attacks, protect vulnerable users from coached verification attempts, and crucially, confirm that an authorized, accountable person is directing the AI agents operating on their behalf. For marketplaces, fintechs, and other high-trust platforms, proving human presence at sign-up and at sensitive moments throughout the user journey has become a trust and safety imperative.

How the Product Works

Presence Verification provides multi-layered defense, analyzing over 1,000 risk signals into a single, automated decision:



Liveness and deepfake detection: Identifies spoofing attempts, including screen replays, printouts, 3D masks, mirror selfies, and digitally altered or synthetic media that is injected into the session.

Coercion detection: Analyzes full-session video and audio streams for signs of third-party coaching, off-camera influence, or forced compliance and is available across 98 languages.

The Veriff Network: Uses data crosslinking across sessions globally to flag known fraud patterns and repeat offenders, bots, bot farms, and emulated or simulated devices.

A context-aware decision engine: Combines audio and video analysis with emulated or simulated device detection and over a thousand risk signals into one explainable result. Presence Verification integrates

Presence Verification significantly improves deepfake detection and detects coercion with more than 98% accuracy. Presence Verification keeps friction low, with funnel conversion above 90%.

“Anything can be automated now. Anyone can be deepfaked or coached by a bad actor. Businesses need to be able to determine whether a real human is present and engaging on their own,” said Rob Brazier, Chief Product Officer at Veriff.“Liveness tells you a face is real, and while that remains necessary, it is no longer enough. Presence Verification goes beyond the face to analyze signals across the device, the network, full video, and audio, to detect injected deepfakes, scripted bots, and spot the signs that someone is being coached.”

“Customers now have the confidence to reliably identify through audio and video analysis whether onboarding users are being coached by a third party, a capability previously unfeasible without Presence Verification,” said Geo Jolly, Group Product Manager at Veriff.“With an 84% improved detection rate in social engineering fraud sessions, Presence Verification is the critical, front-facing defense layer giving customers peace of mind that genuine users are joining their platforms with authentic action.”

Use cases for Presence Verification



Financial Services & BNPL: Transactions face closer regulatory scrutiny. Confirm the genuine account holder is present before money moves, and detect signs that they are being coached to stop mule accounts or scam-driven loans or transfers.

Dating: A verified badge only builds trust if the person behind it is real. Check for coached selfies and synthetic faces to ensure matches are who they appear to be.

Marketplace: Verify sellers during onboarding, then step up before payout changes or high-value listings, so buyers and sellers can trust every transaction. Agentic commerce: As AI agents transact on behalf of consumers, businesses need to check that a real person authorized the purchase. Presence Verification is designed to confirm that the genuine human behind the agent is present at key moments such as account setup or checkout.

Extending trust across the customer journey

Presence Verification is part of a wider set of fall 2026 updates that enable Veriff to support existing and new customers across marketplaces and financial services:



Unstructured Docs

Know Your Business (KYB) expands Veriff's offering to businesses and the people behind those businesses.

Database Verification Enhancement to Identity Verification to deliver a single unified journey that supports both physical documents and digital IDs; the solution is in private beta.

More information is available on Veriff's website.

About Veriff

Veriff is an AI-native enterprise identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets – creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

CONTACT: Veriff...