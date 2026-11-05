Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,605
|$
|9,524
|Marketable securities - available-for-sale
|6,187
|15,370
|Accounts receivable
|14,509
|9,389
|Inventories
|5,768
|3,347
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,128
|1,632
|Total current assets
|30,197
|39,262
|Real estate and improvements - held for lease, net
|79,232
|79,177
|Real estate development (includes $132,227 at September 30, 2026 and $128,549 at December 31, 2025, attributable to CFL)
|366,853
|356,567
|Property and equipment, net
|60,847
|59,311
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|42,941
|29,986
|Net investment in water assets
|64,366
|62,593
|Other assets
|2,902
|3,573
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|647,338
|$
|630,469
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|7,462
|$
|5,240
|Accrued liabilities and other
|4,635
|2,188
|Deferred income
|3,384
|2,062
|Income taxes payable
|847
|-
|Total current liabilities
|16,328
|9,490
|Revolving line of credit
|94,442
|93,942
|Long-term deferred gains
|13,934
|10,935
|Deferred tax liability
|9,834
|9,849
|Other liabilities
|15,951
|15,697
|Total liabilities
|150,489
|139,913
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.50 par value per share:
|Authorized shares - 50,000,000
|Issued and outstanding shares - 27,021,444 at September 30, 2026 and 26,916,837 at December 31, 2025
|13,510
|13,460
|Additional paid-in capital
|350,444
|350,242
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(218
|)
|(177
|)
|Retained earnings
|117,759
|111,673
|Total Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders' equity
|481,495
|475,198
|Non-controlling interest
|15,354
|15,358
|Total equity
|496,849
|490,556
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|647,338
|$
|630,469
| TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues:
|Real estate - Commercial/Industrial
|$
|3,244
|$
|2,943
|$
|15,669
|$
|10,789
|Multifamily
|924
|181
|2,477
|196
|Mineral resources
|3,963
|3,172
|9,285
|7,277
|Farming
|12,628
|4,335
|14,273
|6,498
|Ranch operations
|1,853
|1,338
|4,670
|3,725
|Total revenues
|22,612
|11,969
|46,374
|28,485
|Costs and expenses:
|Real estate - Commercial/Industrial
|1,527
|1,498
|9,417
|6,369
|Multifamily
|1,227
|650
|3,279
|1,162
|Real estate - Resort/Residential
|427
|318
|1,146
|1,008
|Mineral resources
|2,308
|2,121
|5,686
|4,996
|Farming
|11,184
|5,362
|14,459
|9,407
|Ranch operations
|1,324
|1,176
|3,830
|3,784
|Corporate expenses
|2,242
|2,868
|6,967
|12,004
|Total costs and expenses
|20,239
|13,993
|44,784
|38,730
|Operating income (loss)
|2,373
|(2,024
|)
|1,590
|(10,245
|)
|Other income:
|Investment income
|97
|177
|350
|749
|Other loss, net
|(67
|)
|(9
|)
|(241
|)
|(89
|)
|Total other income, net
|30
|168
|109
|660
|Income (loss) before equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures and income tax expense (benefit)
|2,403
|(1,856
|)
|1,699
|(9,585
|)
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
|2,332
|2,555
|6,722
|6,268
|Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|4,735
|699
|8,421
|(3,317
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,437
|(972
|)
|2,339
|(1,809
|)
|Net income (loss)
|3,298
|1,671
|6,082
|(1,508
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(2
|)
|1
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|3,300
|$
|1,670
|$
|6,086
|$
|(1,506
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.23
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Tejon Ranch Co. provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measures“EBITDA”, and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA represents the Company's share of consolidated net income in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, plus the allocable portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures accounted for under the equity method of accounting based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is used by the Company and others as a supplemental measure of performance. Tejon Ranch also uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of the Company's core operations, for financial and operational decision making, and as a supplemental or additional means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA, excluding stock compensation expense and certain identified non-recurring items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends. The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide investors relevant and useful information, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measure, because they permit investors to view income from operations on an unlevered basis before the effects of taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock compensation expense. By excluding interest expense and income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA allow investors to measure the Company's performance independent of its capital structure and indebtedness and, therefore, allow for a more meaningful comparison of the Company's performance to that of other companies, both in the real estate industry and in other industries. The Company believes that excluding charges related to share-based compensation facilitates a comparison of its operations across periods and among other companies without the variances caused by different valuation methodologies, the volatility of the expense (which depends on market forces outside the Company's control), and the assumptions and the variety of award types that a company can use. In addition, the Company excludes certain items impacting comparability, such as shareholder activism advisory costs and legal expenses associated with the Centennial litigation, to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the Company's core operating performance across periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as measures of the Company's performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect Tejon Ranch's historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and widely used measures of performance, they do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to those indicators in evaluating performance or liquidity. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations is not a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, further adjusted to exclude non-recurring items such as gains or losses on asset sales, impairments, share-based compensation, and other non-cash charges, and before deducting the Company's fixed water obligations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the core operating performance of its farming operations and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons by isolating the impact of variable farming costs from the fixed water infrastructure costs. The Company believes this measure provides investors with additional insight into the underlying cash flow potential of its agricultural operations. A reconciliation of Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, Operating loss from farming, is provided below.
| TEJON RANCH CO.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income
|$
|3,298
|$
|1,671
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(2
|)
|1
|Interest, net
|Consolidated
|(97
|)
|(177
|)
|Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,414
|1,539
|Total interest, net
|1,317
|1,362
|Income tax expense
|1,437
|(972
|)
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Consolidated
|2,128
|1,690
|Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,687
|1,666
|Total depreciation and amortization
|3,815
|3,356
|EBITDA
|9,869
|5,416
|Stock compensation expense
|527
|(133
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,396
|$
|5,283
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| TTM* Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,082
|$
|(1,508
|)
|$
|7,661
|$
|2,974
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|(3
|)
|Interest, net
|Consolidated
|(350
|)
|(749
|)
|(515
|)
|(1,179
|)
|Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|4,241
|4,473
|5,561
|6,013
|Total interest, net
|3,891
|3,724
|5,046
|4,834
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|2,339
|(1,809
|)
|5,236
|(547
|)
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Consolidated
|4,992
|3,800
|7,206
|5,548
|Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|5,021
|5,098
|6,913
|6,862
|Total depreciation and amortization
|10,013
|8,898
|14,119
|12,410
|EBITDA
|22,329
|9,307
|32,068
|19,674
|Stock compensation expense
|1,243
|1,157
|1,793
|1,253
|Items impacting comparability:
|Shareholder activism expense
|-
|3,399
|-
|3,399
|Centennial litigation expense
|-
|-
|1,100
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|23,572
|$
|13,863
|$
|34,961
|$
|24,326
|*Trailing Twelve Month (TTM)
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted TTM EBITDA
|TTM EBITDA Ended September 30, 2026
|($ in thousands)
| Commercial Real Estate
|Multifamily
|Farming
|Mineral Resources
|Ranch Operations
|Residential Real Estate
|Corporate
|Tejon PRS of UJV
|Grand Total
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8,835
|(1,381
|)
|$
|2,610
|$
|4,147
|$
|1,117
|$
|(2,415
|)
|$
|(14,068
|)
|$
|8,816
|$
|7,661
|Net income attributed to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Interest, net
|Consolidated interest income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(515
|)
|-
|(515
|)
|Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,561
|5,561
|Total interest, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(515
|)
|5,561
|5,046
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,236
|-
|5,236
|Depreciation and amortization
|Consolidated
|474
|2,086
|2,535
|1,375
|358
|26
|352
|-
|7,206
|Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,913
|6,913
|Total depreciation and amortization
|474
|2,086
|2,535
|1,375
|358
|26
|352
|6,913
|14,119
|EBITDA
|9,309
|705
|5,145
|5,522
|1,475
|(2,389
|)
|(8,995
|)
|21,296
|32,068
|Stock compensation expense
|48
|-
|20
|5
|15
|106
|1,599
|-
|1,793
|Items impacting comparability:
|Other 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,100
|-
|1,100
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,357
|$
|705
|$
|5,165
|$
|5,527
|$
|1,490
|$
|(2,283
|)
|$
|(6,296
|)
|$
|21,296
|$
|34,961
|1Represents legal expenses associated with the Centennial litigation attributable to opposing counsel.
Quarterly information is not indicative of full year results due to seasonality.
|TTM EBITDA Ended September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
| Commercial Real Estate
|Multifamily
|Farming
| Mineral Resources
| Ranch Operations
|Residential Real Estate
|Corporate
| Tejon PRS of UJV
|Grand Total
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,379
|(775
|)
|$
|(1,378
|)
|$
|2,799
|$
|465
|$
|(1,307
|)
|$
|(12,747
|)
|$
|9,538
|$
|2,974
|Net income attributed to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|Interest, net
|Consolidated interest income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,179
|)
|-
|(1,179
|)
|Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,013
|6,013
|Total interest, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,179
|)
|6,013
|4,834
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(547
|)
|-
|(547
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|Consolidated
|423
|422
|2,551
|1,375
|383
|39
|355
|-
|5,548
|Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,862
|6,862
|Total depreciation and amortization
|423
|422
|2,551
|1,375
|383
|39
|355
|6,862
|12,410
|EBITDA
|6,802
|(353
|)
|1,173
|4,174
|848
|(1,268
|)
|(14,115
|)
|22,413
|19,674
|Stock compensation expense
|111
|-
|139
|49
|30
|428
|496
|-
|1,253
|Items impacting comparability:
|Other 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,399
|-
|3,399
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,913
|$
|(353
|)
|$
|1,312
|$
|4,223
|$
|878
|$
|(840
|)
|$
|(10,220
|)
|$
|22,413
|$
|24,326
|1 Represents shareholder activism expense
Quarterly information is not indicative of full year results due to seasonality.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Farming EBITDA before Fixed Water Obligations
(Unaudited)
The Company evaluates the performance of its farming operations using Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations, a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure provides a meaningful representation of the underlying profitability and cash flow potential of its agricultural operations by excluding both non-operating items and the fixed water obligation, which represents a non-controllable infrastructure cost incurred regardless of the level of farming activity in this segment.
The fixed water obligations reflect the Company's allocated share of infrastructure and financing costs associated with the transmission and delivery of water to the Company's property. These obligations primarily consist of annual assessments levied to repay bonds issued by the State of California to finance the construction and on-going maintenance of the State Water Project system and local water districts' water systems. The landowners who hold water rights, including the Company, are responsible for repaying these bonds through fixed annual payments.
Unlike variable water costs which are included in farming expenses, management views the fixed water obligation as an infrastructure cost that supports long-term access to water resources, rather than an essential operating cost of farming. Accordingly, Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations allows management and investors to evaluate the operating performance of the Company's farming segment independent of the fixed costs associated with water infrastructure.
|($ in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Farming Segment
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Farming revenues
|$
|12,628
|$
|4,335
|$
|14,273
|$
|6,498
|Farming expenses
|11,184
|5,362
|14,459
|9,407
|Operating income (loss) from farming
|1,444
|(1,027
|)
|(186
|)
|(2,909
|)
|Depreciation
|983
|768
|1,569
|1,447
|Stock compensation expense
|18
|28
|(21
|)
|99
|Adjusted Farming EBITDA
|2,445
|(231
|)
|1,362
|(1,363
|)
|Fixed Water Obligations
|134
|656
|1,905
|2,172
|Adjusted Farming EBITDA before Fixed Water Obligations
|$
|2,579
|$
|425
|$
|3,267
|$
|809
| Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Share Data
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.82
|$
|17.68
|$
|17.58
|$
|17.65
|$
|17.60
|Period-end share price
|$
|16.22
|$
|18.70
|$
|18.84
|$
|15.77
|$
|15.98
|Weighted average shares
|27,020,385
|27,004,319
|26,937,124
|26,907,329
|26,890,979
|Weighted average diluted shares
|27,072,106
|27,069,691
|27,014,799
|26,965,558
|26,939,860
|Outstanding shares
|27,021,444
|27,004,897
|26,992,645
|26,916,837
|26,893,955
Contacts
Tejon Ranch Co.
Nicholas Ortiz
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
661-663-4212
...
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