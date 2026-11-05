Retension Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Event: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
A live webcast of this fireside chat can also be accessed on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Retension Pharmaceuticals website.
About Retension Pharmaceuticals
Retension Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. The Company's lead clinical candidate, RTN-001, is in development for patients with uncontrolled and resistant hypertension.
About RTN-001
Retension Pharmaceuticals is developing RTN-001, a cardiovascular-targeted, next-generation PDE5 inhibitor designed to enhance nitric oxide signaling in central arteries not adequately reached by first-generation PDE5 inhibitors, thereby addressing a core driver of hypertension. RTN-001 has been studied in multiple clinical trials totaling 265 enrolled subjects. In two Phase 2 pilot trials, RTN-001 has achieved clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted reductions in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension. A Phase 2b trial of RTN-001 in hypertension is ongoing. RTN-001 is being developed under an exclusive worldwide license from Sanofi S.A.
Contact:
Press and Investor Contact
Alex Schwartz
Chief Financial Officer
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