Retension Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retension Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTSN) (“Retension” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 9–11, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Event: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of this fireside chat can also be accessed on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Retension Pharmaceuticals website.

About Retension Pharmaceuticals

Retension Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. The Company's lead clinical candidate, RTN-001, is in development for patients with uncontrolled and resistant hypertension.

About RTN-001

Retension Pharmaceuticals is developing RTN-001, a cardiovascular-targeted, next-generation PDE5 inhibitor designed to enhance nitric oxide signaling in central arteries not adequately reached by first-generation PDE5 inhibitors, thereby addressing a core driver of hypertension. RTN-001 has been studied in multiple clinical trials totaling 265 enrolled subjects. In two Phase 2 pilot trials, RTN-001 has achieved clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted reductions in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension. A Phase 2b trial of RTN-001 in hypertension is ongoing. RTN-001 is being developed under an exclusive worldwide license from Sanofi S.A.

Contact:

Press and Investor Contact

Alex Schwartz

Chief Financial Officer

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