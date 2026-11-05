Minty Launches Its 10X Cashback Sale, With Up To 10 Times Cashback On Participating Brands In The Minty App And Free AI Shopping Prompts To Save More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers can find the right gifts with Minty's PromptToSaveTM, and earn up to 10x Cashback on participating brands when they buy in the Minty iOS and Android apps









CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI shopping companion, Minty, is helping shoppers find gifts and the best deals for the rest of the holiday shopping season. Starting today, shoppers can earn up to 10 times Minty's standard cashback on participating brands they shop through the Minty app as part of Minty's 10x Cashback Sale.

The sale includes participating e-tail name brands in fashion, beauty, electronics, everyday value, wireless, athletic, luxury and designer, specialty gifts, pet, outdoors, home and travel. It runs November 5 through December 31, 2026 and is open to new and existing Minty members in the U.S., age 18 and older, who shop through the Minty app on iOS and Android. Stretching budgets is top of mind this year, with nearly all (96%) shoppers planning to use at least one strategy to save money this holiday season.

Shoppers are also turning to AI for help, and more than half (54%) plan to use it to shop this year. Minty's new PromptToSaveTM tool is stocked with free AI shopping prompts to help them with gift ideas, compare prices, and make smarter purchase decisions. When they're ready to buy, they can shop participating brands in the app to earn up to 10 times more cashback.

“Everyone has a holiday gift list, and a budget to stay within, and the hard part is figuring out what to get each person without overspending,” said Rodney Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Minty.“PromptToSaveTM helps shoppers decide what to buy, and right now they can save even more with up to 10 times cashback on participating brands in the Minty app.”

FAQs

How does Minty's 10x Cashback Sale work?

From November 5 through December 31, 2026, shoppers get up to 10 times the standard Minty Cashback rate on participating brands when they shop through the Minty iOS or Android app. Cashback works the same way it always does: it shows as pending until the store confirms the purchase, and it's reduced or reversed if items are returned or canceled. See the terms at minty.com/terms.

Where can I get up to 10x Cashback from Minty?

Only in the Minty iOS and Android apps. Purchases made through Minty.com, the Minty browser extension, or the Minty app for ChatGPT earn standard Minty Cashback.

Which brands are included?

Participating brands across fashion, beauty, electronics, everyday value, wireless, athletic, luxury and designer, specialty gifts, pet, outdoors, home and travel. Multipliers vary by brand, and each brand's current cashback rate is shown on its store page in the Minty app.

Who can participate?

U.S. residents age 18 and older with a Minty account. New and existing members are eligible, and joining Minty is free.

What is PromptToSave?

PromptToSaveTM is Minty's free AI shopping prompt library designed to help shoppers find gifts and save more through better AI prompts. Shoppers can copy AI prompts to use in Minty, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, Muse and Perplexity to shop smarter. The most popular one, the Gift prompt, asks who you're shopping for and suggests ideas at every price point.

Where can I find Minty?

Minty.com, iOS App Store, Google Play for Android, ChatGPT App and PromptToSave.

About Minty

Minty is the cashback and savings AI shopping companion that proactively unleashes the cashback that matters most for smart shoppers, creating more loyalty for the e-commerce brands they shop.

As the pioneer of Proactive Commerce, Minty reaches 100's of millions of shoppers through its brand network and is ranked by G2 as a top 5 commerce solution that generates incremental revenue for e-commerce brands from high intent shoppers without disrupting existing marketing channels.

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Promotion disclosure

Up to 10x Cashback is available on select participating brands for eligible purchases made through the Minty iOS or Android app from November 5, 2026 (12:00 a.m. ET) through December 31, 2026 (11:59 p.m. ET). The multiplier applies to each brand's standard Minty Cashback rate, varies by brand, and is shown on the brand's store page in the app. Open to U.S. residents 18 and older with a Minty account. Purchases through Minty.com, the Minty browser extension, or the Minty app for ChatGPT are not eligible. Cashback shows as pending until the merchant confirms the purchase, and may be reduced or reversed for returns, cancellations, or excluded products and payment methods. Cashback may be redeemed once the confirmed balance reaches 2,500 points ($25). Subject to the Minty Terms of Use at minty.com/terms. Minty may end or change the promotion as described in the Official Rules.

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, Muse and Perplexity are trademarks of their respective owners. Minty is not affiliated with or endorsed by them. PromptToSaveTM is a trademark of AddShoppers, Inc.

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