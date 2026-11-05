Genius Group, Fingermotion And Blueflare Sign Second Binding Agreement For Up To 100 MW Brooks Corridor HPC Campus Program In Alberta

FingerMotion and BlueFlare have already received non-binding indications of interest from potential offtakers for up to 52.5 MW of capacity.

First site, Brooks Campus No. 1, is a permitted 9.9 MW campus near Tilley in the County of Newell, with powered land expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027.

The partners also announced today a non-binding expression of interest with the first offtake customer for up to 7MW AI/HPC Colocation Capacity at Brooks Campus No. 1.

SINGAPORE, WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", or "GNS"), a leading AI-powered education group, FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or "FNGR") and BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. ("BlueFlare") today announced that they have signed a second binding agreement, with a joint venture agreement for the Brooks Corridor Campus Program, covering up to 100 MW of powered land and colocation campuses in Alberta, together with a project agreement for its first site, Brooks Campus.

The agreements build on the partners' October 27 announcement of GENIUSpark Alberta and its first AI compute site at Hanna, and bring Genius Group into a second layer of FingerMotion and BlueFlare's recently announced Alberta build-out: the powered land and colocation on which high-performance computing companies run their own compute.

Brooks Corridor Program: Powered Land Alongside AI Compute

Each campus in the Brooks Corridor program is up to 9.9 MW and is held in its own Alberta campus company, owned 75% by FingerMotion and 25% by Genius Group. FingerMotion and BlueFlare lead site selection, power, construction, financing and client relationships, while Genius Group leads the community and reskilling program. Budgets, new debt, new investors, client contracts and related-party contracts require the approval of both partners.

Offtake clients bring their own compute under long-term take-or-pay contracts, and each campus is expected to be financed with 60% to 80% non-recourse project debt, set campus by campus. FingerMotion will also use best commercial efforts to reserve 10% of each campus's capacity for GENIUSpark Alberta, giving the partners' AI compute joint venture a path to scale across the corridor.

Each campus will use best commercial efforts to contribute 10% of its net profit to a locally governed Community Fund, and Genius Group will deliver Genius City programs, including schooling, entrepreneurship and reskilling into the jobs each campus creates, with BlueFlare hiring locally first. The partners continue to plan a Genius City to serve the full cluster of sites, beginning with a feasibility study at the proposed energy park in east-central Alberta.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, said "Hanna gave us our first AI compute site in partnership with FingerMotion and BlueFlare. While Hanna enables us to manage the full stack from power to colocation to compute, while contributing to the local community, the Brooks Corridor partnership will deliver guaranteed revenues from our HPC offtake customers, once binding agreements are signed. With up to 100 MW in the program and the first offtake customers expected to be announced soon, we look forward to launching our community-first model in both Hanna and Brooks in the coming year."

Brooks Campus No. 1: The First of 10 Planned Sites

Brooks Campus No. 1 is a permitted 9.9 MW site in the County of Newell, approximately 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary. It sits beside an operating natural gas facility that can deliver fuel at the site boundary, so the campus generates its own power behind the meter without a grid connection or a place in the transmission queue. BlueFlare will develop, build and operate the campus, and powered land is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027. Closing is subject to a signed client contract with credit support, committed project financing, the BlueFlare agreements, due diligence and regulatory approvals.

Demand for the program is already in hand. In September, FingerMotion reported non-binding indications of interest from potential offtakers for up to 52.5 MW of its Alberta program, and yesterday, BlueFlare entered into a non-binding expression of interest for up to 7 MW of high-performance computing colocation capacity at Brooks Campus No. 1..

Under the Expression of Interest, the Client is interested in contracting up to 7 MW of firm critical IT capacity to be delivered in tranches at Brooks Campus #1. The contemplated schedule targets an initial Ready-for-Service date for the first tranche six months from the effective date of a subsequent binding agreement, with the site expected to reach its full capacity within 12 to 14 months. When fully operational, estimated annual revenue is approximately $20 to $25 million per year, supporting revenue in excess of $100 million over the initial five-year term when binding agreements are signed. The Client would also have an election right for an additional 3 MW of Expansion Capacity at a nearby second site that shares gas supply, fiber and staff. The Expression of Interest includes a 30-day exclusivity period during which the parties will negotiate in good faith toward a binding letter of intent and definitive colocation agreements, subject to customary conditions, diligence, and execution of definitive documentation.

Jolie Kahn, CEO of FingerMotion, said "Our strategy is to contract capacity on long-term terms before we commit construction capital, and Brooks Campus No. 1 will be our pilot site for the full 100 MW Brooks corridor project. We welcome Genius Group as a second committed equity partner."

Landon Ruszkowski, CEO of BlueFlare, said "The customers approaching us want two things: powered compute within six months, and partners who are here for the long term. Our Brooks Corridor project gives them both. We generate at the wellhead, build the halls ourselves and run the site around the clock with an Alberta crew. With FingerMotion and Genius Group alongside us, the local community shares in the upside."

CBRE reports that vacancy across North America's primary data center markets held at 1.4% in the first half of 2026, that more than 80% of capacity under construction is already preleased, and that average asking rents rose fastest in the sub-10 MW scale, by 8.3%, for users seeking 3 MW to 10 MW[1].

Power is the ongoing constraint, and the partners believe on-site gas is increasingly the answer. Enverus estimates that behind-the-meter projects will account for roughly 40% of installed data center capacity in its outlook to 2030, with natural gas generation emerging as a primary path around grid congestion[2]. The Brooks Corridor campuses are designed for that model, each sized under 10 MW to use Alberta's streamlined approval pathway for small power plants.

Following today's signing, the partners will complete the site contribution, announce the first client contract and project financing for Brooks Campus No. 1, and commence the process of launching further sites.

Sources

[1] CBRE,“North American Data Center Demand Continues to Outpace Supply Despite Record Construction Activity,” September 8, 2026.



[2] Enverus,“Off the Grid, on the Gas: Data Centers Drive Gas Demand,” July 21, 2026.



About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company that has historically served the mobile payment, recharge and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Through its relationship with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc., the company is developing behind-the-meter powered data-center capacity in Alberta for artificial-intelligence and high-performance computing clients. Additional information is available at .

About BlueFlare

BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. is an Alberta-incorporated developer, engineer and constructor of behind-the-meter energy and high-performance compute infrastructure operating under the“From Wellhead to Workload” platform. BlueFlare originates, designs, builds and supports co-located natural gas generation, AI inference compute and bitcoin mining sites across Western Canada, integrated by its proprietary BALATM (BlueFlare Adaptive Load ArchitectureTM) load-following platform. BlueFlare self-performs design, procurement, construction and commissioning on its programs. BlueFlare is a subsidiary of BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Brooks Corridor Campus Program, its capacity, campuses, ownership, financing, community benefits and timing, the closing of Brooks Campus No. 1, the availability of powered land, and the expected announcement of a binding offtake agreement. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. The indications and expressions of interest described in this press release are non-binding, do not represent contracted demand, and may not result in any definitive agreement on the terms described or at all. No offtake agreement has yet been executed, and there is no assurance that one will be signed in the expected timeframe or at all. Closing of Brooks Campus No. 1 is subject to conditions including a client contract, project financing, due diligence and regulatory approvals. Each partner's participation in further campuses is at its election. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the companies cannot predict with accuracy, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in Genius Group's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as supplemented by its Reports on Form 6-K, and in FingerMotion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. None of Genius Group, FingerMotion or BlueFlare assumes any obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of any party's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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