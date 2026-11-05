Paragon Biosciences Named“Overall Biotech Company Of The Year” In 2026 Biotech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Biosciences, a global life science leader that create, builds and funds innovative biology-based companies, has been named“Overall BioTech Company of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

Paragon Biosciences exists to accelerate scientific innovation to help people living with conditions that are commonly overlooked in drug development and builds companies around promising science. It then provides capital, operational expertise and leadership to advance science with precision and speed on behalf of patients in need.

Tourette syndrome shows what this looks like in practice. The neurodevelopmental disorder, characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics, has gone more than 50 years without a new medicine developed specifically for it. Paragon built Emalex Biosciences to pursue a different approach, resulting in positive Phase 2b and Phase 3 study results for a first-in-class investigational treatment. In June, Teva Pharmaceuticals acquired Emalex at the time of NDA submission, positioning the therapy to reach patients broadly, pending approval. The application is currently under Priority Review by FDA.

Emalex is one chapter of a broader story. Paragon has created a portfolio of companies, with many in development, each built to focus on a different area of unmet need. For example, Harmony Biosciences develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases. Evozyne harnesses generative AI to design novel protein therapeutics for conditions with high unmet need. CiRC Biosciences develops regenerative medicines designed to restore function.

“Paragon Biosciences is shaping the next generation of biotechnology innovation. Too many promising therapies never see the light of day because life science companies lack the capital and support to advance them,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“Paragon has shown, again and again, an ability to identify overlooked opportunities, build companies around breakthrough science and move innovative therapies toward meaningful impact for patients. This disciplined company-creation model deserves our award for 'Overall BioTech Company of the Year.'”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

About Paragon Biosciences

Paragon Biosciences, founded by Jeff Aronin, creates, builds and funds innovative biology-based companies. Its portfolio companies advance scientific breakthroughs aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. Learn more at paragonbiosci.com.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

BioTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

...