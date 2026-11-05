New Maxjax® MAX7 Portable Two-Post Lift Delivers More Clearance And Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BendPak introduces upgraded car lift at 2026 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc. today introduced the MaxJax ® MAX portable two-post lift at the SEMA Show. The MAX7 rises 3 inches higher than earlier models, providing more under-vehicle clearance and additional room to work. It's also the first MaxJax model to integrate BendPak's exclusive Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARSTM), engineered to help prevent unintended swing arm movement during vehicle lifting, lowering and service for enhanced peace of mind. Attendees can experience the upgraded lift firsthand at BendPak's outdoor interactive display in the Silver Lot, Booth #80043. BendPak is also hosting hands-on equipment demonstrations inside the Las Vegas Convention Center at its second location in the Upper South Hall, Booth #36129.

“Garage space is premium real estate, whether you're running a busy shop or wrenching at home,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of quality control and product development.“The MAX7 stands out for its versatility. It delivers commercial-grade lifting power for enthusiasts without permanently sacrificing parking space, while enabling professional shops to quickly increase service capacity during peak hours. The MaxJax MAX7 unlocks maximum utility without requiring a permanent footprint.”

More Working Room

The MaxJax MAX7 offers a maximum lifting height of 50.25 inches, providing additional under-vehicle clearance while maintaining a compact profile for spaces with low ceilings. Its open design provides direct access to brakes, suspension, exhaust and other undercar components for nearly any repair or maintenance task. A 7,000 lb. rated load capacity enables the MAX7 to lift a wide range of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Greater Peace of Mind

The MAX7 is the first MaxJax lift to incorporate BendPak's patent-pending ASARS. Significantly more robust than traditional swing arm restraint mechanisms, ASARS provides a full 360-degree locking interface with 10 times the holding force to secure the lift arms firmly in position under the vehicle. The MAX7 also features seven safety locking positions and upgraded, easy-to-use lock release.

Portable and Flexible

MaxJax is the original, patented, portable two-post lift. It combines the undercar access and lifting capability of a two-post lift with removable columns and power unit. During use, each column is securely bolted to floor anchors recessed permanently in the concrete floor, providing a stable foundation. When the job is complete, the columns can be easily unbolted and rolled away, leaving the floor completely clear.

Packages for Any Application

Because customers frequently add adapters, rolling work seats and other accessories to their MaxJax lifts, BendPak offers four MAX7 packages:



The Standard Package includes the MAX7 (lift assembly, power unit with tow-cart, and standard anchor bolt kit), round lift pads, and medium adapters.

The Deluxe Package adds a rolling work seat and portable oil drain.

The Supreme Package features everything in the Deluxe Package, plus frame cradle pads and tall adapters. The Ultimate Package maximizes ergonomics by replacing the standard rolling work seat in the Supreme Package with the MaxJax Ergonomic Height-Adjustable Creeper Seat.



An optional MaxJax Motorcycle and ATV Adapter Kit adds powersports service capability to the MAX7 car lift.

Learn more about the new MaxJax MAX7 portable two-post lift at bendpak.com/maxjax or visit BendPak at the SEMA Show in Silver Lot Booth #80043. The SEMA Show runs Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show, previously open only to trade attendees, is open to the public on Friday, Nov. 6.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, APEXTM, JackPak®, MaxJax, and ErgochairTM. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Learn more at BendPak.com or call (800) 253-2363.

Media Contact:

Kristen Simpson

Simpson Communications, LLC

216-991-4297

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





