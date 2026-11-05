GR8_TECH Puts Crypto Payment Speed To The Test In Live Race Against A Supercar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) B2B iGaming platform provider demonstrates sub-15-second crypto transaction in head-to-head speed challenge at Donington Park

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8_TECH, a B2B iGaming platform provider serving operators worldwide, has released a live speed test pitting a cryptocurrency transaction on its GREAT_CRYPTO TURNKEY platform against a race car on the Donington Park Circuit. The crypto transaction won, completing in under 15 seconds.

The full test is captured in a video, showing the transaction from initiation to completion alongside the car's lap in real time.

Watch the speed test:

Why processing speed matters for operators

Payment speed directly affects conversion. Every delay between a player choosing a payment method and having funds ready to use creates a drop-off risk. Redirects, repeated steps, slow processing, and fragmented wallet experiences add friction at one of the most commercially sensitive points on an iGaming platform.

GREAT_CRYPTO TURNKEY addresses this by building crypto processing natively into the platform alongside the wallet, player account management, payments, compliance, and operational reporting. Players manage supported fiat and crypto balances through a single account rather than navigating disconnected payment environments.

"Speed is easy to promise and much harder to demonstrate. We wanted operators to see the technology working rather than read another claim about it," said Yevhen Krazhan, CSO at GR8_TECH. "This test shows what GREAT_CRYPTO TURNKEY is built to do: remove unnecessary waiting from the payment journey and keep players moving from funding to playing. Every second can affect conversion, and we take that very seriously."

Contact:

Maria Meshkova

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

