Eimmigration Announces Heroes Spotlight 2026 Honorees: 25 Top Paralegals In Immigration Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The immigration law community cast more than 12,000 votes to select this year's honorees from 153 nominees

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eimmigration by Cerenade, the leading immigration case management software, today named 25 immigration paralegals as the 2026 honorees of Heroes Spotlight: Top Paralegals in Immigration Law. The immigration law community selected them from 153 nominees, with 4,776 people casting 12,266 votes throughout October.

eimmigration launched Heroes Spotlight this year as the first recognition program dedicated exclusively to immigration paralegals. Despite the critical role they play, industrywide recognition for paralegals remains rare. The annual program gives the immigration law community a way to celebrate paralegals publicly.

Nominations opened June 17 at the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Annual Conference in San Diego and closed September 25. In that time, 153 paralegals received nominations from their lead attorneys, managers, teammates, and colleagues across the industry. Every nominee then appeared in a public voting gallery, where the community selected the honorees.

“We've been working alongside paralegals for more than 30 years and continue to be amazed at the load they carry,” said Phillip Yadidian, CEO of Cerenade.“Today, they're managing increasingly complex cases, hundreds of forms, and constant client communication, all while requirements keep changing. With so much on the line right now, this was the right year to launch a program just for them. It's an honor to highlight their work, and we're proud of how the community showed up to support them.”

Meet the honorees

In alphabetical order by first name

Alison Harley | Senior Paralegal | Gardner and Taylor, PLLC | Salt Lake City, Utah

Alma Martinez Ramirez | Immigration Paralegal | Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Andrea Rentel | Paralegal | Rolinski Law Group LLC | Potomac, Maryland

Anushri Mehta | Immigration Manager | Vanguard Visa Law | San Francisco, California

Ashly Sanchez | Office Administrator/Senior Paralegal | Nayar & McIntyre, LLP | Irving, Texas

Brandy Diaz | Head Paralegal | The Rivera Julka Law Group | Bayshore, New York

Cing Uap | Paralegal | IMAGO Immigration | Cleveland, Ohio

Cristian Morales | Immigration Paralegal | Sussman Law Firm | Charlotte, North Carolina

Cynthia Anguiano | Senior Case Manager | Wilner & O'Reilly, APLC | Sacramento, California

Emily Jordan | Senior Paralegal | Rose Immigration Law Firm, PLC | Brentwood, Tennessee

Esmeralda Mendoza Ramirez | Voces Maya Co-Founder & Immigration Legal Services Advocate | East Bay Sanctuary Covenant | Berkeley, California

Frederick John Rint | Family-Based Immigration Manager | The Law Offices of Nicolas Caraquel, PLLC | Elmhurst, New York

Gabriela Perez | Paralegal | Kolko & Casey, P.C. | Greenwood Village, Colorado

Ingrid Vega | Case Manager | Wilner & O'Reilly, APLC | Boise, Idaho

Itzy Castorena | Senior Paralegal | Bogart, Small & Associates | Springdale, Arkansas

Janet Navarro | Senior Paralegal | Farmer Law PC | Austin, Texas

Jasmin Caceres | DOJ Accredited Representative | Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) | Washington, DC

Jessica Ash | Senior Paralegal | Farmer Law PC | Austin, Texas

Joanne Urena | Paralegal | Anderson & Associates Law, P.C. | New York, New York

Leilani Millan Nacion | Family-Based Department Lead | The Law Offices of Nicolas Caraquel, PLLC | Elmhurst, New York

Maria Herrera | Paralegal | The Adam Sanders Law Office | Cedarhurst, New York

Mary Antoniette Uytengsu | Lead Case Specialist | The Law Offices of Nicolas Caraquel, PLLC | Elmhurst, New York

Mary Hewey | Paralegal | Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey | Camden, New Jersey

Moyosore Salaudeen | Paralegal | Alonge Law Firm PLLC | Nigeria

Tania Andrade | Immigration Paralegal | Guirguis Law | Wendell, North Carolina

eimmigration also congratulates every nominee and thanks everyone who submitted a nomination or cast a vote. To learn more about Heroes Spotlight and the honorees, visit heroes.eimmigration.com.

About eimmigration

eimmigration is case management software built by Cerenade that helps immigration law firms and non-profits simplify casework. Trusted by more than 17,000 legal professionals, eimmigration helps them save time, advance cases faster, streamline immigration forms, improve client communications, and grow their practices. With more than 30 years serving the immigration law community, eimmigration is the partner firms rely on to make casework easier. Visit get.eimmigration.com to learn more.

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