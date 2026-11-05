Inuvo To Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, November 12Th At 4:15 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a provider of artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in Number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 1122251

Webcast Link:



A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, December 3, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 1122251 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo



Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) provides artificial intelligence-driven solutions for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI, built on our issued patents, analyzes real-time media consumption to identify why prospects are interested in a product or brand, often identifying emerging audience shifts up to 24 hours before they become competitive in the open market. Inuvo's AI does not rely on consumer IDs, supporting a privacy-by-design approach to advertising. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact:

Derric Ciccone

President & Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.

Email: ...