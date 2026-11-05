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Inuvo To Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, November 12Th At 4:15 P.M. ET


Date: 2026-11-05 08:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a provider of artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738
International Dial-in Number: 1-646-307-1865
Conference ID: 1122251
Webcast Link:

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, December 3, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 1122251 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) provides artificial intelligence-driven solutions for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI, built on our issued patents, analyzes real-time media consumption to identify why prospects are interested in a product or brand, often identifying emerging audience shifts up to 24 hours before they become competitive in the open market. Inuvo's AI does not rely on consumer IDs, supporting a privacy-by-design approach to advertising. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact:
Derric Ciccone
President & Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.
Email: ...


MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111920535


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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