Renowned Foot And Ankle Surgeon Dr. Patrick Deheer Joins KOPA Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Patrick DeHeer, DPM, FACFAS

The 100th President of the American Podiatric Medical Association brings 30+ years of foot and ankle expertise to KOPA's Made in USA compression socks.

- Patrick A. DeHeer, DPM, FACFAS, 100th President of the APMAFRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Foot and Ankle Surgeon Dr. Patrick DeHeer Joins KOPA Medical Advisory BoardKOPA, maker of ultra-premium compression socks, today announced that Patrick A. DeHeer, DPM, FACFAS, has joined the KOPA Medical Advisory Board.Dr. DeHeer is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with more than three decades of experience. He is the 100th President of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the longtime Residency Director at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. For 30 years he was team podiatrist for the NBA's Indiana Pacers. He has delivered more than 300 lectures nationally and internationally and has published extensively. He invented the Equinus BraceTM and the Baumann Gastroc System, and he has led more than 30 international humanitarian medical missions.“Patients need products that fit their lives. Comfort, fit, and how easily someone can put a sock on all matter. I'm excited to work with the KOPA team and bring the perspective of someone who has spent more than 30 years caring for patients with foot and ankle problems. My goal is to help KOPA develop products that patients find comfortable, practical, and worth wearing every day,” said Dr. DeHeer.Dr. DeHeer joins board members Dr. John O'Hanlon, ABPM board-certified and team podiatrist for the New York Yankees, and Dr. Josephine Kleyner, board-certified foot surgeon affiliated with Northwell Lenox Hill and on-site podiatrist for the 2025 NYC Marathon.KOPA socks are 100% Made in the USA. Their dual compression zones combine firm arch compression with graduated ankle-to-calf compression. Tailored foot construction combines the luxury feel and performance of Merino wool with heel and toe pads made with Copper-infused fibers. An easy-on, easy-off flexible ankle makes them easy to get on and keeps them in place all day."We're thrilled to welcome someone of Dr. DeHeer's caliber, leadership, and expertise to KOPA's Medical Advisory Board. He joins an already formidable group of foot and ankle experts with 80+ years of combined experience," said Evan Brown, Co-Founder of KOPA.About KOPA: KOPA makes ultra-premium compression socks designed alongside podiatrists for all-day comfort and relief. Learn more at kopasocks.Media Contact:...

Evan S Brown

Kopa Corp

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Renowned Foot and Ankle Surgeon Dr. Patrick DeHeer Joins KOPA Medical Advisory Board News Provided By Kopa Corp November 05, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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