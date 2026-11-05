Core6 Named 'Infrastructure Security Solution Provider Of The Year' In 2026 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

Recognition underscores the growing need to secure storage and backup infrastructure, the data layer attackers target to cripple recovery

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- – Core6, the data infrastructure security company, today announced that it has been named “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” in the 10th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The program, part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform, honors top companies and technologies in the global information security market.

The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from organizations in more than 20 countries, spanning disruptive startups to established global enterprises. An independent panel of industry experts reviewed every nomination, with winners selected for innovation, technological advancement and overall impact on the cybersecurity industry.

“Infrastructure security used to mean networks and endpoints. Storage and backup were assumed to be safe, but that assumption doesn't hold anymore,” said Gil Hecht, Founder and CEO of Core6.“With AI helping attackers find weaknesses faster than ever, hardening the systems that hold your data and your recovery path is now a core part of any enterprise security program. We're proud that CyberSecurity Breakthrough sees it that way too.”

Securing the infrastructure attackers target:

AI is shrinking the time between a weakness appearing and being exploited, and storage and backup systems are a prime target because they hold the data enterprises need to recover. Core6's StorageGuard platform closes that window by continuously scanning storage and data protection systems for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, validating them against industry standards and vendor hardening guidance, detecting drift from a hardened baseline, and giving teams prioritized guidance to remediate. This gives organizations a way to keep pace with AI-accelerated attacks.

About Core6:

Core6 secures enterprise data infrastructure through autonomous security controls that protect storage and backup environments against security misconfigurations and exposure. The company's flagship product, StorageGuard, helps organizations reduce risk by continuously hardening configurations, enforcing best practices, and applying intelligent automation across critical data systems. StorageGuard protects the storage and backup infrastructure of enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia, including several of the world's largest financial institutions.

Doron Youngerwood

Core6

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Core6 Named 'Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year' in 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards News Provided By Outbloom Public Relations November 05, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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