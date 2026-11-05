Kiteworks And Infolock Close The Gap Between Data Governance Strategy And Enforcement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Infolock will offer DataRAMP assessments and a managed service for Kiteworks environments

- Matt Marlier, Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances, KiteworksSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a partnership with Infolock, a data risk management advisory, consulting, and managed services firm. Infolock will provide advisory, implementation, and ongoing managed services around the Kiteworks platform.Infolock's advisory practice is built around DataRAMP, its proprietary data risk management framework that assesses an organization's data risk maturity and defines a strategy for managing that risk as regulations change. Through the partnership, Infolock extends that practice to private data control and governance on the Kiteworks platform. Infolock's DataRAMP assessment and its data scan, which uses data security posture management (DSPM) technology, show where an organization's data assets are located, who can access them, and how sensitive they are.Kiteworks' Data Policy Engine then enforces role- and attribute-based policy on how that data is sent, shared, received, and used across email, file sharing and collaboration, SFTP, managed file transfer, APIs, and data forms. The policies run on the Kiteworks control plane, and policy actions are recorded in a unified audit log. Policy conditions include data tags, user attributes, and the action a user attempts.Infolock will also offer a managed service for Kiteworks, using the same operational model it applies to its clients' data loss prevention and data security posture programs today. Customers receive named resources, including an operations analyst, customer success manager, and solutions architect, along with architecture reviews, incident triage, technical administration, and KPI development and tracking, applied to their Kiteworks environment. Infolock administers the Kiteworks environment on the customer's behalf.“Our DataRAMP assessment identifies where a client's data risk is and what the strategy should be,” said Mike Skidmore, Director of Business Development Strategy, Infolock.“Kiteworks provides the control plane that enforces policy on that data, and Infolock's advisory and managed services cover implementation and operation.”Infolock holds a SOC 2 Type 2 report, and its team holds CISSP, CISA, and CISM certifications. The Kiteworks Secure Gov Cloud is FedRAMP Class D Agency Auth In Process, its Federal Cloud has held FedRAMP Class C Certification since 2017, and the platform is FIPS 140-3 validated (NIST CMVP Certificate #4980). The Kiteworks platform maps to compliance frameworks, including HIPAA and GDPR, and Kiteworks holds PCI DSS certification.“Our customers want proof that their data governance strategy is being enforced, not just documented,” said Matt Marlier, VP Global Channels and Alliances, Kiteworks.“Together with Infolock, they get a single path from understanding their data risk to enforcing policy on it, with an expert team operating the environment and a complete audit trail behind every action. They can reduce risk and demonstrate compliance without adding to their own workload.”For more details, see the solution brief.About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.About InfolockFounded in 2005, Infolock is the go-to data risk management advisory, consulting, and managed services firm for security conscious organizations. With a programmatic approach, Infolock expertly manages the complex data risks of its clients, enabling organizations to achieve their strategic business objectives. Named among the“Fastest Growing Companies” on Inc. Magazine's“Inc. 5000” list, Infolock developed DataRAMPTM, a Data Risk Management Framework which empowers organizations to understand and manage data risk in the same manner as other organizational risks, such as financial, competitive, and regulatory risk. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Infolock serves customers in the financial services, healthcare, government, educational and other highly regulated industries around the world.

David Schutzman

Kiteworks

+1 203-550-8551

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Kiteworks and Infolock Close the Gap Between Data Governance Strategy and Enforcement News Provided By Kiteworks November 05, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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